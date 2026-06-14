PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Claims $50 in Lineups For World Cup, UFC Freedom 250

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a busy day of World Cup action and UFC Freedom 250 tonight, how is a great time to click here and get $50 in free lineups with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP For World Cup, UFC White House

Before you lock in your daily fantasy lineups for today’s action—whether you are eyeing the afternoon clash between Germany and Curacao or the evening matchup featuring Ivory Coast and Ecuador—make sure to claim your welcome offer. Here is everything you need to know to take advantage of this exclusive promotion:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Promotion Confirmed June 14th, 2026

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a straightforward process. New PrizePicks customers simply need to sign up, enter the promo code, and play $5 to receive $50 in lineups. Whether you are building your first play around Germany’s clash with Curacao or the Netherlands taking on Japan, your $50 in lineups is secured the moment your qualifying $5 play is placed, regardless of whether your selections win or lose.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers who have never previously created an account. To qualify for the offer, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates. Once registered and verified, you can immediately put your funds to work across any of today’s World Cup slate.

June 14 World Cup Matches: Win Probabilities

Before you lock in your daily fantasy selections, reviewing how the matches are projected to unfold can help inform your strategy. We have compiled some of the top projections for today’s slate.

Virgil can Dijk over/under 76.5 passes attempted

Zion Suzuki over/under 3 goalie saves

Jan Paul van Hecke over/under 75.5 passes attempted

Nick Woltemade over/under 3.5 shots

Armando Obispo over/under 5 clearances

Joshua Kimmich over/under 83.5 passes attempted

Amad Diallo over/under 0.5 goals

Enner Valencia over/under 0.5 goals

Yan Diomande over/under 0.5 goals

The schedule features a mix of heavy favorites and highly competitive matches. Germany enters their afternoon matchup against Curacao as the most heavily favored team on the slate, which is good to keep in mind when making picks. Conversely, the evening nightcap between Ivory Coast and Ecuador projects as a much tighter affair.

Whether you are looking to build your PrizePicks lineups around players on heavy favorites like Germany and Scotland or targeting players from closely contested matchups like Netherlands vs. Japan, these are the matchups where new users can apply their initial play. Simply select your players from these matches, submit your $5 play, and you will instantly unlock your $50 in lineups to enjoy the rest of the group stage.

Upcoming Action: UFC Freedom 250 Fights

If you are looking to expand your daily fantasy sports action beyond the soccer pitch, tonight’s fight card is a great place to look. Fans can also look forward to building their lineups around these highly anticipated UFC Freedom 250 fights:

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Sign Up With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome offer ahead of today’s World Cup action is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to claim your $50 in lineups:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account on the PrizePicks platform here using your standard personal information. Remember, you must be a first-time user who meets the age and regional requirements for your state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the exclusive promo code WTOP to ensure you are opted into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Play: Build and place a daily fantasy lineup of at least $5. You can utilize any player projection from today’s exciting slate, whether it is Germany battling Curacao or the Netherlands facing Japan.

Once your qualifying $5 play is submitted, your $50 in lineups will be instantly activated and credited to your account. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on this offer. Whether your selections hit or miss, the $50 in lineups is yours to use throughout the rest of the tournament.