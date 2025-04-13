Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Win $150 Bonus on NBA Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go big on the NBA this weekend with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo codes. Set up a new account to secure a $150 bonus or 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to start the sign-up process.







New users who apply promo code WTOPBG1 and place a $1 wager can get $150 in bonuses with a win (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC). Anyone in a different locations can sign up with promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to get 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook should be a go-to option for players on Sunday. Start betting on the NBA with these sign-up bonuses and other in-app offers. Here is a closer look at the details.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 to get a $150 bonus with a $1 bet (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC). Apply promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to get 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to sign up.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes Unlock 2 Sign-Up Offers

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW, WTOPBG1 New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Win $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, MLB Live Boost, Parlay Profit Boosts, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two distinct offers in place for new players on Caesars Sportsbook. Anyone in select locations can start with a $1 bet on the NBA. If that bet wins, these players will receive $150 in bonuses (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC).

New users in other states will be eligible for 10 100% profit boosts. All it takes is a $1 bet to grab these boosts. New users can double their winnings with $25 bets.

How to Claim These Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and activate this offer. Here is a full walkthrough of the Caesars Sportsbook registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Apply either promo code depending on the state.

to start signing up. Apply either promo code depending on the state. Set up a new account by providing basic identifying information and making a cash deposit.

Start with a $1 bet on any game this weekend.

Players can get the $150 bonus or the 10 100% profit boosts depending on the state.

NBA, MLB Sunday Odds Boosts

There are a ton of NBA and MLB odds boosts available on Caesars Sportsbook. Check out a few of the most popular options:

Nikola Jokic Over 29.5 Points & Over 9.5 Assists: +275

Kawhi Leonard Over 24.5 Points & Stephen Curry Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +225

Pete Alonso & Brandon Nimmo Each Over 1.5 Total Bases: +325

Shohei Ohtani & Mookie Betts Each Over 1.5 Total Bases: +280

Kyle Tucker & Freddie Freeman Each Hit HR: +2000

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.