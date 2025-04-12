Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Win $150 Bonus for UFC, Masters, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 in your state to activate a welcome offer. Sign up through our links to win $150 in bonus bets or get 10 profit boosts for the week.









New customers can use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY and Washington, D.C. Win your first $1 wager to score. $150 bonus. And use code WTOPDYW in all other states to receive (10) 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings for bets up to $25.

Get in your first bet on any MLB matchup. Find odds for Royals-Guardians, Orioles-Blue Jays, Phils-Cardinals and more. Meanwhile, the NBA regular season wraps up with huge Friday and Sunday slates, all while the final rounds of the Masters play out at Augusta.

Register through our links to use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Win a $150 bonus or get 10 profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for April 12

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW, WTOPBG1 New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Win $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, MLB Live Boost, Parlay Madness, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Caesars adds new odds boosts every day for baseball, basketball, hockey, golf and other sports. These are just some of the NBA boosts available on Friday:

Grizzlies, Thunder, Clippers and Lakers all to win (+625)

Ja Morant, Stephen Curry and LeBron James each over 24.5 points (+575)

Kawhi Leonard over 24.5 points and James Harden over 3.5 made threes (+300)

Steps for Using Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Complete these steps to use the best welcome offer in your state. New customers can create an account in just a couple of minutes.

Sign up to apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Provide your name, email, date of birth and residential address to verify your identity. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card or another payment method. Place a $1 bet.

A winning $1 bet for those who use code WTOPBG1 will cause a $150 bonus. It is available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY and Washington, D.C. The outcome of the first wager doesn’t matter in other states. You’ll automatically receive (10) 100% profit boosts, which can increase your winnings up to $2,500 for each bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Scores Other Boosts

For Saturday-Sunday, get a separate daily 30% live Augusta Boost along with a separate 30% boost for UFC314 with plays +1000 odds or longer.

Register with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to claim a welcome bonus. Bet $1 to win a $150 bonus or get (10) 100% profit boosts and double your winnings.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.