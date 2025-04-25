Blue Jays visit the Yankees to start 3-game series

The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays to begin a three-game series.

Toronto Blue Jays (12-13, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (15-10, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Orlando Berrios (1-1, 5.02 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Luis Carrasco (2-1, 6.53 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

New York has a 15-10 record overall and an 8-4 record at home. The Yankees have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

Toronto has gone 4-8 on the road and 12-13 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has seven home runs, 17 walks and 26 RBI while hitting .415 for the Yankees. Paul Goldschmidt is 16-for-38 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Bo Joseph Bichette has five walks and 13 RBI while hitting .296 for the Blue Jays. Ernie James Clement is 10-for-32 with two doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonathan Trey Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Owen Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (calf), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Alan Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Blue Jays: Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (lat), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (hand), Ryan Matthew Burr: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

