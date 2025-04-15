BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Get $150 NBA Play-In Tournament Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Anyone who signs up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will have access to a bonus for the NBA play-in tournament. Grab a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet for the games on Tuesday night.







Start with a $10 bet on the NBA to get $150 in bonuses with a win (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV only). Players in other states will qualify for a $1,500 first bet. A loss on that initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have a plethora of options for the NBA postseason. It all starts with Tuesday night’s play-in games — Magic-Hawks and Warriors-Grizzlies. Set up a new account and start reaping the rewards for the games.

Click here to register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. New users in select states (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) can bet $10 to get a $150 bonus. New users in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 for the NBA Play-In Tournament

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Parlay Profit Boost, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This a unique offer from BetMGM Sportsbook because it comes with two different options. Remember, anyone who activates this promo in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will be eligible for a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

On the flip side, players in other states can start with a $1,500 first bet. This is an opportunity to start with a big bet on the NBA or any other sport.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Setting up a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players:

Click here to start signing up. Use bonus code WTOP1500 to qualify for either offer.

to start signing up. Use bonus code WTOP1500 to qualify for either offer. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Place a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or use this $1,500 first bet.

Any losses on the $1,500 first bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.

NBA Play-In Tournament Matchups

The NBA play-in tournament stil feels a bit gimmicky, but we aren’t complaining about Tuesday night matchups that feature the likes of Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Paolo Banchero and Trae Young. Check out the current BetMGM Sportsbook spreads for these play-in games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Orlando Magic (-5.5) vs. Atlanta Hawks Winner advances to face Celtics

Golden State Warriors (-6.5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies Winner advances to face Rockets

Chicago Bulls (-1.5) vs. Miami Heat Play loser of Magic vs. Hawks

Sacramento Kings (-4.5) vs. Dallas Mavericks Play loser of Warriors vs. Grizzlies



