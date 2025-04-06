Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A loaded Sunday slate of games in the NBA and MLB runs from the early afternoon into the night. Signing up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will activate a great new use promo.







Prospective bettors who register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 can bet $10 in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV and earn a $150 bonus if their first bet wins. New players in other states with the app can wager up to $1,500 with the first-bet offer.

There are so many games to choose from on Sunday in the NBA and MLB. NBA showdowns like Lakers vs. Thunder, Suns vs. Knicks, and Rockets vs. Warriors are can’t miss. Baseball fans have plenty to look forward to, like Dodgers vs. Phillies, Cardinals vs. Red Sox, Padres vs. Cubs, and Orioles vs. Royals. You can wager on any of these games or another one with BetMGM.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to activate a bet $10, get $150 bonus or $1,500 first-bet offer for any of Sunday’s NBA or MLB games.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 NBA, MLB Sunday Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts, MLB Odds Boost Token, March Matchups Odds Boost Token Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sports bettors can take advantage of one of two offers from BetMGM today. Players in most states can unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer, which is detailed further down this page. New users who sign up in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will instead unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer. All it takes is a winning wager to earn a 15x return in bonus bets.

You’ll have the chance to choose from a long list of qualifying game markets and player props. If you want to throw down a $10 bet on the Orioles to win, Karl-Anthony Towns to record a double-double, LeBron James to score 25+ points, or the Kings and Cavaliers to go over the total points line, you can. Winning would earn you $150 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Sports bettors who want to unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus promo or $1,500 first-bet offer will need to sign up for a BetMGM account. Complete the steps below to get in on the action:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Provide your full legal name, residential address, phone number, birthdate, and email address.

Deposit $10 or more via online banking or another method.

Navigate to any NBA or MLB game.

Place your first cash wager.

Players in select states who win their first $10 bet will receive $150 in bonus bets that can be applied to games in any league. Those in other states can wager up to $1,500 and get back a bonus bet refund if their bet loses.

$1,500 First-Bet Offer in Other States

Sports bettors in states outside of CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV will have the chance to activate a $1,500 first-bet offer. This promo is the largest of its kind, clearing similar promos from other sportsbooks by a full $500. If your initial bet on any game today settles as a loss, you’ll get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets for use on another game.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.