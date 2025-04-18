Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Hawks-Heat, Grizzlies-Mavs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA play-in tournament wraps up on Friday night and new players can bet on the games with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. This promo comes with a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Get in on the action by clicking here .







New users who want to secure a $150 no-brainer bonus only need to place a $5 bet. This will cash the bonus regardless of the outcome of the original wager. Players will also have the option of a $1,000 safety net bet for the games.

Bet365 Sportsbook is an opportunity for players to hit the ground running. The NBA play-in games are the perfect appetizer for this weekend’s playoffs. There are eight NBA games to choose from on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA Friday

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Bet Boosts, MLB Early Payout, Parlay Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we check out the NBA matchups, let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook:

Start signing up by clicking here . New users will need to input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for these bonuses.

. New users will need to input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for these bonuses. Answer the required information sections and make an initial cash deposit.

Place a $5 bet on the NBA play-in tournament to win a $150 bonus or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet.

A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Secure $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet

There are two distinct paths for players to take with this bet365 promo. On one hand, players can grab a $150 bonus with no questions asked. Remember, any $5 wager will be enough to win this bonus.

However, players who are feeling friskier can up the ante with the safety net bet. Bet365 Sportsbook will cover any losses on this initial wager with up to $1,000 in bonuses. Of course, anyone who starts with a winner will take home straight cash winnings.

Bet365 Bonus Code Scores NBA Boosts

It only takes a few minutes to grab a sign-up bonus, but there are tons of other ways to get in on the action for the NBA play-in games. Basketball fans can secure bet boosts on Hawks vs. Heat and Grizzlies vs. Mavericks. Take a closer look at the most popular NBA play-in bet boosts:

Tyler Herro and Anthony Davis each to score 30+ points (+712)

Heat and Grizzlies both to win (+188)

Trae Young and Ja Morant each to record 10+ assists (+838)

Trae Young, Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins each to make 3+ three-pointers (+550)

Davion Mitchell, Kel’el Ware, Caris LeVert and Mouhamed Gueye each to score 10+ points (+1800)

Desmond Bane, Klay Thompson and Ja Morant each to make 3+ three-pointers (+600)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.