US OPEN ’26: A trivia quiz covering 126 years of history

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — How well do you know U.S. Open history? Try this quiz ahead of the 126th U.S.…

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — How well do you know U.S. Open history? Try this quiz ahead of the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills (answers below):

1. New York has hosted more U.S. Opens than any other state. Where was the first one?

a.) Winged Foot

b.) Shinnecock Hills

c.) Garden City Golf Club

2. Who is the only player to finish under par at Shinnecock Hills without winning?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Tom Lehman

c.) Phil Mickelson

3. Where was the first U.S. Open played?

a.) Pinehurst No. 2

b.) Newport Country Club

c.) Shinnecock Hills

4. On which New York course was Phil Mickelson twice a U.S Open runner-up?

a.) Bethpage Black

b.) Shinnecock Hills

c.) Oak Hill

5. Who holds the 72-hole scoring record in the U.S Open?

a.) Brooks Koepka

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Rory McIlroy

6. What is the only course to host the U.S. Open over three different centuries?

a.) Shinnecock Hills

b.) Olympia Fields

c.) The Country Club

7. Who was the last player to win a U.S. Open with a 72-hole score over par?

a.) Dustin Johnson at Oakmont

b.) Geoff Ogilvy at Winged Foot

c.) Brooks Koepka at Shinnecock Hills

8. Who is the only player to complete the career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open?

a.) Ben Hogan

b.) Gary Player

c.) Tiger Woods

9. Who is the last player to win the U.S. Open on his first attempt?

a.) Francis Ouimet

b.) Jerry Pate

c.) Jack Fleck

10. Who is the only player to lose in a playoff three times at the U.S. Open?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Arnold Palmer

c.) Byron Nelson

11. Why did players threaten to boycott the first U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills?

a.) Because a Black player was in the field

b.) The USGA was making them use the gutta percha

c.) Only 35 players were in the field

12. Who has the most majors without ever having won a U.S. Open?

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Sam Snead

c.) Nick Faldo

13. Who was the last U.S. Open champion who had to go through sectional qualifying?

a.) Lucas Glover

b.) Michael Campbell

c.) Wyndham Clark

14. Why was the inaugural U.S. Open in 1895 at Newport Country Club postponed one month until October?

a.) The America’s Cup

b.) A turf disease killed all the greens on the back nine

c.) The Harvard-Yale football game

15. Who is the only player to twice shoot 63 in a U.S. Open?

a.) Johnny Miller

b.) Tommy Fleetwood

c.) Thomas Bjorn

16. Who was the only player under par after 72 holes in three straight U.S. Opens?

a.) Curtis Strange

b.) Ben Hogan

c.) Xander Schauffele

17. Who was the first U.S. Open champion at Shinnecock Hills?

a.) Oscar Bunn

b.) Willie Dunn

c.) James Foulis

18. How did Tiger Woods fare his first time playing Shinnecock Hills?

a.) He was low amateur

b.) He withdrew after a 74 with a wrist injury

c.) He missed the cut

ANSWERS

1. b

2. c

3. b

4. a

5. c

6. a

7. c

8. b

9. a

10. b

11. a

12. b

13. a

14. a

15. b

16. a

17. c

18. b

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