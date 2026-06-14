Hamilton celebrates 1st victory with Ferrari after winning Barcelona GP as Antonelli breaks down

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won his first race since joining Ferrari two years ago while Formula 1 leader…

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won his first race since joining Ferrari two years ago while Formula 1 leader Kimi Antonelli broke down at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton increased his record win haul to 106 career victories with his first since the Belgian GP in July 2024 while he was still with Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion took advantage of fresher tires and a superior pitstop strategy by Ferrari to overtake the pole-sitting George Russell, who finished second.

Antonelli had passed his Mercedes teammate Russell when his car came to a stop on the track with just four laps to go. He had won five races in a row.

Hamilton broke Mercedes’ grip on the top spot of the podium this season, which had lasted six races.

“Thank you so much to help me achieve this dream,” Hamilton told his team radio. “Thank you for everyone pushing so hard at home, thanks to my family, and to my fans who continue to remind me who I am. I couldn’t have done this without you.”

He then stood on his car, pumped his fist and sprinted to leap into the arms of his thrilled engineers and pit crew members.

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