Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports bettors can dive into Tuesday’s NBA and MLB action with one of two great offers from bet365. Signing up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will give you the choice of two offers for any matchup.







New users who sign up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can bet $5 on any NBA or MLB matchup to earn a $150 guaranteed bonus. The other option is a first-bet safety net that will return up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Three games truly stand out on a seven-game NBA slate tonight, including Suns vs. Bucks, Warriors vs. Grizzlies, and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. Tuesday’s top MLB matchups include Diamondbacks vs. Yankees, Giants vs. Astros, Guardians vs. Padres, and Braves vs. Dodgers.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus promo or $1,000 first-bet safety net for any NBA or MLB matchup.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NBA, MLB Tuesday Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Early Payout Promo, NHL Early Payout Promo, Bet Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bet365 has two new user offers available to all players who sign up for an account tonight. If you want to lock in a $150 bonus regardless of how your first bet settles, choose the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer when signing up for an account. You could instead wager up to $1,000 on any game tonight and secure a bonus bet refund if your initial cash wager settles as a loss.

You’ll get to choose from a wide variety of player props and game markets tonight. For example, you could bet on Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 30+ points, Nikola Jokic to record a double-double, the Yankees to beat the Diamondbacks, or the Timberwolves to cover the spread.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Prospective bettors who want to get a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net will need to sign up with bet365. Follow the steps below to sign up for an account:

Sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Confirm your identity by providing your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Set up an account with an email address and password.

Select a deposit method like online banking or PayPal.

Add $10 or more to your account.

Place a wager on a qualifying market.

If you choose the bet and get offer, your first $5 wager will earn you $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Selecting the first-bet safety net will earn you a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000 if your wager loses.

Bet Boosts for Tuesday Night

Within the bet365 app, you’ll find Bet Boosts for the NBA and MLB. Here are a few of the top offers:

Knicks, Bucks, and Warriors all to win (+155)

Adolis Garcia, Bobby Witt Jr., Taylor Ward, and Julio Rodriguez each to record 1+ hits (+300)

Karl-Anthony Towns, Nick Richards, and Rudy Gobert each to record 10+ rebounds (+466)

Mets, Rangers, and Yankees all to win (+506)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paolo Banchero, and Nikola Jokic each to score 30+ points (+765)

Quentin Grimes, Anfernee Simons, Stephon Castle, and Jaren Jackson Jr. each to score 20+ points (+912)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.