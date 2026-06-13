BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for World Cup, NBA Finals Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 here, you will get a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer in time for Knicks-Spurs and World Cup action today.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 For NBA Finals, World Cup

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On June 13th, 2026 Promo Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM Promo Code: Claim $150 Promo Or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

Depending on your location, new players can activate one of two specific welcome offers when registering for BetMGM ahead of today’s games. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim an exclusive “bet $10, get $150” promo if their initial wager wins. To unlock this value, register a new account, deposit funds, and place a $10 wager on the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs or the World Cup slate. If your initial bet grades as a win, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets alongside your standard cash return.

For users in all other legal U.S. sports betting states (excluding New York), BetMGM provides a $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion allows you to wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet. If your prediction is incorrect, BetMGM will refund the entire wagered amount in the form of bonus bets, yielding another opportunity to capitalize on this offer.

BetMGM Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 Odds

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +5.5 (-115) -5.5 (-105) Moneyline +165 -200 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Analyzing the recent metrics, the New York Knicks have provided consistent value for bettors, generating a 12-3 (.800) record against the spread over their last 15 games. Their road resilience is backed by data, as they have won their last eight away games against opponents with a winning record. Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs are aiming to rebound down 3-1 in the series; situational trends show the total has gone over in just 1 of their last 4 games following a loss. Furthermore, efficiency metrics suggest points could be at a premium: the over has hit in only 1 of the New York Knicks’ last 6 games, and 1 of the San Antonio Spurs’ last 4 games, when facing top-10 scoring defenses.

Statistically, the New York Knicks have controlled the underlying variables this postseason. They hold a league-leading +15.3 Net Rating and are securing 54.6% of available rebounds. Through the four completed games of this Finals series, the New York Knicks are averaging 107 points and 44.5 rebounds per game as the away team. The San Antonio Spurs are countering with a strong +9.5 Net Rating and a 52.2% total rebound percentage. Across their home games during this series, the San Antonio Spurs are averaging 105 points and 22.5 assists while shooting 43% from the field.

Expand Your Portfolio: Saturday’s World Cup Games

Beyond the NBA Finals, bettors can also diversify their wagers by looking at the international soccer market. Utilizing the BetMGM platform, players can apply their statistical edge to an intriguing slate of Saturday World Cup matchups. The upcoming matches include:

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Brazil vs. Morocco

Haiti vs. Scotland

Sign Up With BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Offer

Securing your welcome offer ahead of the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup requires a straightforward, sequential process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion: