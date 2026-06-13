Peru police disguised as World Cup mascots arrest a suspected drug dealer in Lima

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Two Peruvian police officers disguised as World Cup mascots Clutch and Maple helped to arrest a…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Two Peruvian police officers disguised as World Cup mascots Clutch and Maple helped to arrest a suspected drug dealer in Lima.

Colonel Carlos Alcántara, head of the Green Squadron —a unit that combats common crime — said they captured Carlos Cabrera, 48, with the help of the two undercover agents on Thursday during the opening match of the World Cup between Mexico and South Africa.

“Thanks to intelligence work, we realized that this person was a diehard football fan and was caught up in World Cup fever,” Alcántara said. “Therefore, we decided to disguise personnel as World Cup mascots so we could approach him without raising suspicion and apprehend him.”

The officers as mascots used a metal sledgehammer to break down a door to enter with colleagues.

For the World Cup, Clutch is a bald eagle representing the United States, while Maple is a moose representing Canada. México is symbolized by a jaguar named Zayu.

Police said 2,524 packets of cocaine base and a gun were found during the operation. In Perú, the micro-trafficking of drugs is punishable by three to seven years in prison when a person is found with five to 50 grams of cocaine base.

In previous operations, Peruvian police have disguised themselves as other fictional movie characters such as the Grinch, Freddy Krueger, Deadpool and Wolverine and even Santa Claus to approach those they are going to arrest without arousing suspicion.

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