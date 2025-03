Friday, Mar. 14 TOURNAMENT Coastal Quarterfinals William & Mary 74, NC A&T 66, OT Metro Atlantic Athletic Semifinal Fairfield 49,…

Friday, Mar. 14

TOURNAMENT

Coastal

Quarterfinals

William & Mary 74, NC A&T 66, OT

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Semifinal

Fairfield 49, Mount St. Mary’s 48

Mid American

Semifinal

Ball St. 70, Kent St. 53

Toledo 56, Buffalo 49

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Semifinal

Norfolk St. 72, Coppin St. 33

Southwestern Athletic

Semifinal

Alcorn St. 65, Texas Southern 55

___

