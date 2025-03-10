Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Mar. 9
EAST
UConn 82, Villanova 54
SOUTH
Duke 76, NC State 62
East Carolina 64, Memphis 45
George Mason 73, Saint Joseph’s 58
High Point 59, Longwood 53
James Madison 89, Coastal Carolina 65
Rice 76, UAB 63
South Carolina 64, Texas 45
Tulane 69, Wichita St. 63
UNC-Greensboro 64, Chattanooga 57, OT
MIDWEST
Creighton 73, Seton Hall 44
S. Dakota St. 84, Oral Roberts 68
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 81, Troy 66
Charlotte 71, Tulsa 66
TCU 64, Baylor 59
FAR WEST
Air Force 66, Utah St. 59
Boise St. 54, Nevada 48
Fresno St. 67, San Jose St. 62
Hawaii 62, CS Northridge 36
Montana St. 92, N. Colorado 60
N. Arizona 69, Sacramento St. 65
Oregon St. 61, San Francisco 59
UCLA 72, Southern Cal 67
Washington St. 73, Pacific 62
___
