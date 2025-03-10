Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Mar. 9 EAST UConn 82, Villanova 54 SOUTH Duke 76, NC State 62 East Carolina 64, Memphis 45 George…

Sunday, Mar. 9

EAST

UConn 82, Villanova 54

SOUTH

Duke 76, NC State 62

East Carolina 64, Memphis 45

George Mason 73, Saint Joseph’s 58

High Point 59, Longwood 53

James Madison 89, Coastal Carolina 65

Rice 76, UAB 63

South Carolina 64, Texas 45

Tulane 69, Wichita St. 63

UNC-Greensboro 64, Chattanooga 57, OT

MIDWEST

Creighton 73, Seton Hall 44

S. Dakota St. 84, Oral Roberts 68

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 81, Troy 66

Charlotte 71, Tulsa 66

TCU 64, Baylor 59

FAR WEST

Air Force 66, Utah St. 59

Boise St. 54, Nevada 48

Fresno St. 67, San Jose St. 62

Hawaii 62, CS Northridge 36

Montana St. 92, N. Colorado 60

N. Arizona 69, Sacramento St. 65

Oregon St. 61, San Francisco 59

UCLA 72, Southern Cal 67

Washington St. 73, Pacific 62

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.