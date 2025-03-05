MLB Remaining Free Agents List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 34 remaining free agents: AMERICAN LEAGUE BALTIMORE (1) — James McCann. BOSTON (1) —James Paxton,…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 34 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (1) — James McCann.

BOSTON (1) —James Paxton, lhp.

CHICAGO (1) — Dominic Leone, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Robbie Grossman, of; Will Smith, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Hunter Strickland, rhp.

MINNESOTA (1) — Anthony DeSclafani, rhp.

NEW YORK (2) — Anthony Rizzo, 1b; Alex Verdugo, lf.

TEXAS (2) — Matt Duffy, 3b; David Robertson, rhp.

ATHLETICS (1) — Alex Wood, lhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (2) — Adam Duvall, of; Whit Merrifield, inf-of.

CHICAGO (1) —Drew Smyly, lhp.

COLORADO (2) — Daniel Bard, rhp; Charlie Blackmon, of.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Daniel Hudson, rhp; Joe Kelly, rhp; Kevin Kiermaier, of.

NEW YORK (4) — Jose Iglesias, inf; J.D. Martinez, dh; Phil Maton, rhp; Brooks Raley, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Spencer Turnbull, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Jalen Beeks, lhp; Marco Gonzales, lhp; Yasmani Grandal, c.

ST. LOUIS (4) — Matt Carpenter, dh-inf; Kyle Gibson, rhp; Lance Lynn, rhp; Keynan Middleton, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (1) — David Peralta, of.

WASHINGTON (1) — Patrick Corbin, lhp.

___

