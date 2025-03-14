All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|58
|40
|12
|4
|2
|86
|206
|141
|Wheeling
|58
|34
|20
|3
|1
|72
|182
|157
|Norfolk
|59
|34
|21
|4
|0
|72
|213
|178
|Worcester
|60
|28
|26
|2
|4
|62
|176
|203
|Reading
|58
|25
|23
|9
|1
|60
|163
|183
|Maine
|58
|24
|31
|3
|0
|51
|148
|197
|Adirondack
|59
|20
|35
|3
|1
|44
|155
|208
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|59
|39
|12
|7
|1
|86
|196
|136
|South Carolina
|58
|39
|14
|3
|2
|83
|219
|138
|Jacksonville
|58
|35
|17
|5
|1
|76
|192
|151
|Orlando
|61
|32
|19
|10
|0
|74
|175
|170
|Atlanta
|59
|26
|26
|5
|2
|59
|157
|195
|Savannah
|57
|25
|27
|5
|0
|55
|185
|202
|Greenville
|58
|23
|28
|5
|2
|53
|155
|199
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|60
|38
|14
|7
|1
|84
|200
|159
|Fort Wayne
|58
|34
|19
|5
|0
|73
|188
|161
|Iowa
|58
|29
|19
|6
|4
|68
|169
|170
|Kalamazoo
|57
|26
|27
|3
|1
|56
|153
|171
|Cincinnati
|58
|22
|26
|10
|0
|54
|149
|169
|Indy
|55
|23
|25
|3
|4
|53
|134
|153
|Bloomington
|56
|24
|27
|3
|2
|53
|144
|160
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|58
|37
|16
|4
|1
|79
|205
|154
|Tahoe
|60
|35
|20
|4
|1
|75
|216
|196
|Tulsa
|58
|33
|17
|5
|3
|74
|185
|166
|Wichita
|58
|32
|19
|6
|1
|71
|208
|173
|Idaho
|58
|29
|20
|8
|1
|67
|201
|197
|Rapid City
|59
|26
|24
|6
|3
|61
|184
|213
|Utah
|59
|19
|32
|6
|2
|46
|186
|243
|Allen
|58
|14
|34
|8
|2
|38
|139
|240
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Norfolk 4, Worcester 1
Rapid City 4, Iowa 3
Friday’s Games
Kalamazoo 6, Indy 2
Maine 4, Adirondack 2
Orlando 4, Jacksonville 1
Trois-Rivieres 5, Reading 3
Greenville 4, Kansas City 1
Worcester 6, Norfolk 5
Wheeling 3, Fort Wayne 1
Savannah 6, Florida 2
South Carolina 6, Atlanta 3
Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3
Tulsa 4, Bloomington 2
Wichita 3, Utah 2
Rapid City 4, Iowa 2
Tahoe 2, Idaho 1
Saturday’s Games
Indy at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Kansas City at Greenville, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 3:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
