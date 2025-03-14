All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 58 40 12 4…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 58 40 12 4 2 86 206 141 Wheeling 58 34 20 3 1 72 182 157 Norfolk 59 34 21 4 0 72 213 178 Worcester 60 28 26 2 4 62 176 203 Reading 58 25 23 9 1 60 163 183 Maine 58 24 31 3 0 51 148 197 Adirondack 59 20 35 3 1 44 155 208

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 59 39 12 7 1 86 196 136 South Carolina 58 39 14 3 2 83 219 138 Jacksonville 58 35 17 5 1 76 192 151 Orlando 61 32 19 10 0 74 175 170 Atlanta 59 26 26 5 2 59 157 195 Savannah 57 25 27 5 0 55 185 202 Greenville 58 23 28 5 2 53 155 199

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 60 38 14 7 1 84 200 159 Fort Wayne 58 34 19 5 0 73 188 161 Iowa 58 29 19 6 4 68 169 170 Kalamazoo 57 26 27 3 1 56 153 171 Cincinnati 58 22 26 10 0 54 149 169 Indy 55 23 25 3 4 53 134 153 Bloomington 56 24 27 3 2 53 144 160

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 58 37 16 4 1 79 205 154 Tahoe 60 35 20 4 1 75 216 196 Tulsa 58 33 17 5 3 74 185 166 Wichita 58 32 19 6 1 71 208 173 Idaho 58 29 20 8 1 67 201 197 Rapid City 59 26 24 6 3 61 184 213 Utah 59 19 32 6 2 46 186 243 Allen 58 14 34 8 2 38 139 240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk 4, Worcester 1

Rapid City 4, Iowa 3

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 6, Indy 2

Maine 4, Adirondack 2

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 1

Trois-Rivieres 5, Reading 3

Greenville 4, Kansas City 1

Worcester 6, Norfolk 5

Wheeling 3, Fort Wayne 1

Savannah 6, Florida 2

South Carolina 6, Atlanta 3

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3

Tulsa 4, Bloomington 2

Wichita 3, Utah 2

Rapid City 4, Iowa 2

Tahoe 2, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Indy at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Greenville, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

