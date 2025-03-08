DraftKings Promo Code: $150 Bonus for UNC-Duke, Lakers-Celtics, More

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

With the latest DraftKings promo code offer, a weekend of NBA, college hoops and UFC 313 action arrives with one of the best sportsbook signup bonuses currently available. Not only can new players grab an instant $150 bonus, they'll also get access to a variety of boosts to use on games like UNC-Duke and Lakers-Celtics, among others. No code is required, just use the link below to secure the promotion.







Below, we’ll dive into all of the latest offers and information about what’s happening at DraftKings this weekend, including how to get started.

DraftKings Promo Code for March 8

The final weekend of major conference college basketball regular season games is underway, and games like St. John’s-Marquette have already tipped. Ahead still are some top matchups like Alabama (+7.5) vs. Auburn and Duke (-10.5) against North Carolina. The latter game is particularly notable in that not only is this one of the sport’s biggest rivalry games, it also represents an opportunity for UNC to solidify its case for a tournament spot.

Regardless of which game you’re looking to bet or what side you’re on, any $5 first wager will turn into $150 of bonus bets instantly, packaged into six separate $25 bonus bets. From there, these funds can be played on point spreads, moneylines, parlays, SGPs and more.

Boosts for NBA, NCAAB, UFC 313

Certainly, turning $5 into a $150 bonus is going to be what attracts new players to the app on Saturday, but once registered, there are a number of other offers that could unlock significant value. Here’s a full rundown of what you’ll find Saturday:

All-Parlay CBB Boost: Here, get an enhanced payout on a 4+ leg parlay or SGP(x) wager. Minimum odds apply and opt-in is required.

For International Women’s Day, DraftKings is serving up a 38% parlay profit boost to use on any NCAA Women’s parlay or SGP(x) wager.

The NBA All-Parlay Boost will power bigger payouts across the Saturday night pro basketball slate.

With CBB Parlay Insurance, tackle the college board with a parlay, and get back your stake in bonus bets if only one leg falls short.

With UFC 313 featuring a stacked card, check all an all-parlay profit boost to use on any parlay, SGP or SGPx for the fights.

The NBA SGP Boost Pack will give two separate parlay boosts (pregame/live and live) for the Lakers-Celtics showdown on ABC.

Finally, look for the all-soccer boost back for any SGP(x) wagers on March 8 and March 9 games.

How to Claim the DraftKings Promo Code

Getting started with this DraftKings promo code offer is easy. Remember, no bonus code is required, just register through the links available within this article to lock it up.

Players must be of legal sports betting age in their current state, new players, and located in an eligible state like PA, NJ, VA, WV, MD, MA, TN, LA, KS, KY, NC, CO, AZ, IL, WY, IN, IA, MI, OH, or IL, among others.

A $5+ first deposit is required followed by a bet of at least the same amount. From there, DraftKings will issue the six separate $25 bonus bets for use across the entirety of this weekend’s sports calendar.