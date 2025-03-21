Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Get $150 Bonus for March Madness Friday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code in your state to bet on tournament action this weekend. Sign up through our links to win bonus bets or double your winning with profit boosts. Then, you'll have access to exclusive rewards and giveaways, including a chance for a trip to San Antonio for the semifinals.

Register with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or Washington, D.C. A winning $1 bet will result in a $150 bonus. New customers in remaining states will receive (10) 100% profit boosts with promo code WTOPDYW.







We have another full slate of opening round games on Friday, followed by the second round on Saturday and Sunday. Start with a welcome offer before browsing through additional promotions on the Caesars app.

Sign up to apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 or WTOPDYW. Bet $1 to win $150 in bonus bets or get 10 profit boosts.

Bet CBB Action with Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW, WTOPBG1 New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Get $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Fan Cave Frenzy, Road to the Alamo, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Every $10 parlay on college basketball this weekend will go toward the “Road to the Alamo” giveaway. The winner will receive two tickets to the semifinals and a three-night hotel stay in San Antonio. A different “Fan Cave Frenzy” is awarding customers with a VIP experience at a physical Caesars Sportsbook location.

There is also a $500,000 Parlay Madness offer that awards customers who win a parlay with odds of +6400 or longer. Opt-in to these promotions, find other profit boosts and learn how to redeem perks through Caesars Rewards.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Guide for New Users

Start placing bets on college basketball and other sports by taking these easy steps. All new customers in eligible states can use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Follow our links to apply the best promo code in your state.

Enter the basic information required to verify your identity and age.

Make a deposit with PayPal, a debit card or online banking.

Place a $1 bet.

A winning $1 bet will trigger a $150 bonus with code WTOPBG1. This is available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY and Washington, D.C. New users in all other states will receive (10) 100% profit boosts. Increase your potential winnings for bets up to $25.

Odds Boosts for Second Round on Saturday

There have been new odds boosts available every day of the tournament. These are just some of the select parlays with enhanced odds for action on Saturday. Similar boosts can be found for the NBA, NHL, UFC, PGA and more.

McNeese State, Arkansas and Drake all win (+4000)

Purdue, Michigan, Wisconsin and UCLA all win (+1500)

Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee each cover -4.5 spread (+550)

Texas Tech, BYU and Houston each cover -2.5 spread (+450)

Register with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to collect $150 in bonus bets or 10 profit boosts for college basketball tournament games.

