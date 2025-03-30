All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Toronto
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Boston
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Detroit
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Athletics
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Milwaukee
|0
|3
|.000
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Diego
|3
|0
|1.000
|1
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|Colorado
|1
|2
|.333
|3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 20, Milwaukee 9
L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 0
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 9, Toronto 5
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3
Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Texas 4, Boston 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Detroit 3
Athletics 4, Seattle 2
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 3
Toronto 3, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 4
St. Louis 9, Minnesota 2
Texas 3, Boston 2
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 2
Seattle 2, Athletics 1
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Milwaukee (Rodríguez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Newcomb 0-0) at Baltimore (Povich 0-0), 2:35 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 0-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Francis 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Hicks 0-0) at Houston (Blanco 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Ortiz 0-0) at San Diego (Hart 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Jobe 0-0) at Seattle (Hancock 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 0-1) at Athletics (Estes 0-0), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 20, Milwaukee 9
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2
Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 11, Washington 6
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 12 innings
San Diego 1, Atlanta 0
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Detroit 3
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 3
Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 4
St. Louis 9, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Milwaukee (Rodríguez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Miami (Quantrill 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 0-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Francis 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Hicks 0-0) at Houston (Blanco 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Ortiz 0-0) at San Diego (Hart 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 0-1) at Athletics (Estes 0-0), 10:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
