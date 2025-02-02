Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $55 Bonus for NBA, Early SB 59 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take the uncertainty out of daily fantasy sports with Sleeper promo code WTOP. New players who secure this promo will win guaranteed bonuses with any $5 pick on the NBA, NHL, college basketball and Super Bowl 59. Click here to unlock this offer.







Locking in a $55 bonus is a breeze with this new promo. Set up a new user profile, start with a cash deposit and make a $5 pick on the NBA or any other sport. This will trigger a $55 bonus no matter what.

Unpredictability can make watching sports fun, but it doesn’t make daily fantasy any easier. That is where this Sleeper promo can come in handy. New users who secure this $55 bonus can ease into the new experience. Here is a closer look at how players can get in on the action this weekend.

Register here with Sleeper promo code WTOP. Next, make a $5 pick to get $55 in bonuses win or lose.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: How to Register

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Pick Discounts, Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Signing up with Sleeper Fantasy is as easy as 1-2-3. New users can create an account and lock in these bonuses in a few simple steps:

Start the registration process by clicking here and applying promo code WTOP.

and applying promo code WTOP. Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods.

Start with a $5 pick on any available market to receive $55 in bonuses.

That is all it takes to lock in these bonuses and gear up for the rest of the weekend. This bonus cash will set up new players on Sleeper with tons of options.

Turn $5 Pick Into $55 Bonus on Sleeper Fantasy

There is no need to sweat out this first pick on Sleeper Fantasy. Instead of worrying about how many points a player scores, new users can start thinking about how to use the $55 bonus.

The NBA will be a popular market for players on Sunday. There are a handful of games on tap, including the Mavericks and Cavaliers, especially interesting following the Mavs’ stunning trade of Luca Doncic to the Lakers.

Sleeper Fantasy will provide options for new players to make picks on other stars like Tyrese Maxey, Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum. The unique nature of daily fantasy sports is well suited to the star-driven NBA.

Super Bowl 59 Approaches: Eagles vs. Chiefs

While we love the NBA and other available markets on Sleeper Fantasy, we can’t blame anyone for looking ahead to next weekend. New users will have a wide range of options for Super Bowl 59. After all this is the biggest game of the year when it comes to daily fantasy sports.

Players can start making picks and building rosters with the likes of Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. This will be the second Super Bowl meeting between the Eagles and Chiefs in three years. Kansas City took that first meeting on a field goal in the final seconds. Will this time be any different?

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.