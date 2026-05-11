Golden Knights, Ducks meet with series tied 2-2

Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9:30…

Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Golden Knights -148, Ducks +124; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks in game five of the second round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Ducks won 4-3 in the last matchup.

Vegas is 39-26-17 overall with a 17-7-6 record against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have a +22 scoring differential, with 264 total goals scored and 242 given up.

Anaheim has a 43-33-6 record overall and a 21-14-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks have gone 18-6-5 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 27 goals with 63 assists for the Golden Knights. Brett Howden has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

John Carlson has 14 goals and 46 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed), Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed).

Ducks: Radko Gudas: out (lower body), Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Drew Helleson: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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