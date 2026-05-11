Avalanche visit the Wild with 2-1 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8…

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Avalanche -129, Wild +109; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Minnesota Wild in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Wild won 5-1 in the last meeting.

Minnesota is 18-13-4 against the Central Division and 46-24-12 overall. The Wild rank 10th in the league with 268 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Colorado is 18-6-5 against the Central Division and 55-16-11 overall. The Avalanche have scored 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank first in the NHL.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has scored 45 goals with 44 assists for the Wild. Quinn Hughes has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Martin Necas has 38 goals and 61 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Avalanche: 9-1-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jonas Brodin: out (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (lower-body).

Avalanche: Joel Kiviranta: day to day (undisclosed), Josh Manson: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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