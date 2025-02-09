Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Super Bowl Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Predict outcomes on Super Bowl Sunday with our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Sign up here to claim this welcome offer and buy contracts on the Chiefs vs. Eagles. Customers can also find markets for commercials and the halftime show.









Register with our Kalshi promo code to lock-in a $10 bonus for the Super Bowl. Regulated by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, Kalshi is a legal option for NFL fans in all 50 states.

Kalshi is the newest way to profit from predictions on the Super Bowl. It gained popularity by offering political markets, but the Chiefs-Eagles matchup has been receiving all the attention this week. Sunday is your last chance to secure the bonus in time to trade contracts as the action unfolds in New Orleans.

Sign up here with our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Collect a $10 bonus to buy contracts on the Super Bowl winner, companies to have a commercial and outcomes during the halftime show.

Buy Chiefs, Eagles Contracts with Our Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Super Bowl Props Winner of the Game, Companies to Have Commercials, Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Chiefs have a 53% chance to win the Super Bowl on Kalshi. This means you can buy a single contract for Kansas City for 53 cents, which will result in a $1 payout after a Chiefs win. On the other hand, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles have a 47% chance to get revenge on Sunday night.

We expect a lot of trading to occur as the game unfolds. Let’s say you buy 100 contracts for the Eagles to win, and they get off to a hot start. You could be concerned that Mahomes will make a comeback, so you can sell those contracts for a profit if the price has increased.

Kalshi Promo Code for Super Bowl Trading

Unlike sportsbook apps, Kalshi is available to 18+ year olds in all 50 states. Complete these steps to buy contracts before the Super Bowl begins at 6:30 pm ET.

Register here to apply our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Provide your email address, date of birth and verify your identity. Use a debit card, wire transfer, bank transfer or another payment method to make your first deposit. Buy 100 contracts.

The $10 bonus will be added to your account after purchasing the minimum number of contracts, which can be at any price.

Predict Outcomes for Commercials, the Halftime Show

Kalshi is the only app that allows users to predict which companies will have commercials during the Super Bowl. Buy contracts for Toyota, Apple Inc., FanDuel and others to run ads during the Big Game.

Other options are available for Kendrick Lamar’s performance during halftime. Find markets for which songs he will perform and the artists that will make an appearance during the show. SZA has the best chances join, followed by Mustard, Future and Travis Scott.

Sign up using our Kalshi promo code WTOP to make predictions on the Super Bowl. Claim a $10 bonus to buy contracts on the winner, companies to have commercials and halftime show.