FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 Bonus for NCAAB, 4 Nations

Team USA and Sweden will close out 4 Nations round robin play, while college basketball provides another option for the latest FanDuel promo code offer.







No physical promo code will be needed, you can simply use the link below to hit the official offer page.

FanDuel Promo Code for Monday College Basketball

Any new fan can score $150 in bonus bets by applying the FanDuel promo code and placing a successful first bet today. They can make a wager on either No. 3 Duke vs. Virginia or No. 13 Arizona vs. Baylor and, if that bet settles as a win, collect the bonus.

Arizona vs. Baylor is a battle of two traditional powers who are now Big 12 rivals. The Wildcats, who entered the Big 12 this year from the former Pac-12, is third in the conference standings behind No. 6 Houston and No. 12 Texas Tech.

Baylor, at 16-9, is fighting for an at-large bid come Selection Sunday. A home win against a ranked conference opponent can go a long way in the eyes of the committee. Baylor is a small home favorite at -1.5. Arizona is +100 on the moneyline.

No. 3 Duke is a large favorite (-14.5) on the road against Virginia. Star freshman Cooper Flagg is having the type of season basketball fans were hoping to see out of him. He leads a young team who currently is atop the ACC standings and fighting for a top seed in the postseason. The Blue Devils do not currently play another ranked opponent in the regular season, so stacking wins is paramount to staying at top four seed in March.

Profit Boosts, NBA Futures

In addition to the new welcome offer, FanDuel has a few profit boosts that customers can opt-in to. All new bettors can use the “Claim Offer” link above and get their account started today.

The Bill Simmons Profit Boost gives fans a 30 percent boost on NBA futures. Users can opt-in and get a boost on both “To Make the Playoffs” and “To Make the Play-In Tournament” markets to be eligible.

FanDuel also has odds on men’s college basketball national champion, the Wooden Award winner and more.

National Championship Odds:

– Auburn (+300)

– Duke (+450)

– Houston (+900)

– Florida (+1000)

– Alabama (+1100)

– Tennessee (+1800)

Wooden Award Winner (Player of the Year)

Cooper Flagg (Duke): -155

Johni Broome (Auburn): +115

Braden Smith (Purdue): +12000

Signup with FanDuel Promo Code

Before you make your first wager with FanDuel today, use the “Claim Offer” link to start an account and apply the FanDuel promo code instantly.

This will make you eligible for their “Bet $5, Get $150 bonus” offer. Place a successful wager of $5 or more on either men’s game tonight and collect $150 in bonus bets.

To register, use your legal name, age, address and location. Then, deposit at least $10 in bonus bets. This cash will become your eligible wager for the promotion once you place your first bet today.

If that first cash wager settles as a win, you win the $150 in bonus bets. If that first wager settles as a loss, you will not collect the bonus and will no longer be eligible for this promotion. Bonus bets will be good for use for seven (7) days from receipt.