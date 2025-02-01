Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services NBA and NHL fans have 18 games to look forward to on Saturday. If you sign up here for the latest FanDuel promo code offer, you’ll get a $200 bonus if your $5 wager on any game wins.







New users won’t need to enter a FanDuel promo code as long as they sign up via the links on this page. Doing so will unlock the bet $5, get $200 bonus offer for the NBA and NHL.

Among tonight’s top matchups in the NBA are Kings-Thunder, Heat-Spurs, and Lakers-Knicks. Over in the NHL, the Hurricanes will host the Kings, the Islanders will head on the road to face the Lightning, and the Oilers will welcome the Maple Leafs to town. If your $5+ wager on any matchup wins, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets.

Click here to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer and secure a $200 bonus with a winning $5+ wager on the NBA or NHL.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 NBA, NHL Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos Big Match on Campus 50% Profit Boost, CBB Boost Builder, Soccer SGP Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

FanDuel Sportsbook has one of the top offers in legal online sports betting. While the $200 bonus isn’t guaranteed to convey, you can increase the likelihood of it hitting your account by betting on a heavy favorite or a market with favorable odds.

For example, the Houston Rockets are a massive 15-point favorite at home agains the visiting Brooklyn Nets. Houston is a -1000 favorite on the moneyline, which means you’d normally need to bet $2,000 to make $200. Instead, you could sign up with FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets with a winning wager.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Registering for a FanDuel Sportsbook account only takes a few minutes. Here’s what you’ll need to do to get a $200 bonus:

Click here to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer.

to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer. Enter your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Make an initial deposit of $5 or more.

Confirm you’re in a state with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Wager $5 or more on any market.

If your first bet settles as a win, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets. This will hit your account in addition to your initial wager and a cash profit. The bonus bets and cash winnings will then become eligible for use on games in the NBA, NHL, and more this weekend. You could even use them to place early bets on next Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In-App Promos for College Basketball and More

In the promos section of the app, you’ll find a few additional offers for new and existing players. The first is the College Basketball 50% Big Match on Campus profit boost. This offer comes with a 50% profit boost token that can be applied to a qualifying UNC vs. Duke bet. There’s also a College Basketball Parlay Boost Builder Token offer that comes with a 15% profit boost for a 3+ leg CBB parlay, with an extra 10% increase for each leg added. Plus, you can get a 30% same-game parlay profit boost for any soccer game on Sunday.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.