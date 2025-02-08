DraftKings Super Bowl Promo: Lock In $200 Instant Bonus on Eagles-Chiefs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action with the latest DraftKings Super Bowl promo. New users can start with a $5 bet on the Eagles or Chiefs to win instant bonuses. Click here to access this offer.







Create a new account and place a $5 wager on any game. That is all it takes to win $200 in bonuses instantly. New players will receive eight $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for football fans this weekend. Take advantage of this sign-up bonus before checking out the other promos available on the Super Bowl.

Click here to unlock this DraftKings Super Bowl promo and bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos Super Bowl LIX Touchdown Bet Match, King of the End Zone Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, but that is exactly what players can get on DraftKings Sportsbook. Any $5 wager on the Super Bowl will be enough to win these bonuses. It’s worth noting that this offer applies to other markets like the NBA, NHL, college basketball and UFC.

From there, players will have eight $25 bonus bets to use on Eagles-Chiefs or any other game. This is an opportunity for players to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Don’t miss out on the chance to start locking in bonuses.

How to Activate This DraftKings Super Bowl Promo

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook won’t take long. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Set up a new account by clicking here . This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on the Super Bowl or any other game to win $200 in bonuses.

Use these eight $25 bonus bets on the Super Bowl, NBA, NHL, UFC, college basketball and more.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Preview, Odds

There are other in-app offers available for players on Eagles-Chiefs. Grab an instant touchdown bet match or enter the King of the End Zone promo. It’s the biggest game of the year and the last chance to bet on the NFL this season.

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. Meanwhile, the Eagles are hoping to avenge a loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs are slight favorites going into this game. Here is a look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds for the Super Bowl (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Kansas City Chiefs: -1.5 (-105) // Over 48.5 (-110) // -120

-1.5 (-105) // Over 48.5 (-110) // -120 Philadelphia Eagles: +1.5 (-115) // Under 48.5 (-110) // +100

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.