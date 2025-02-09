Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000: Final Chance for $1,059 Super Bowl Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use this exclusive welcome offer from Caesars using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP1000 to score a $1,059 bet offer. No matter which side of Eagles-Chiefs you're on, this is one of the best ways to get started ahead of Super Bowl 59.







Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Super Bowl 59

Any new fan who uses the “Claim Offer” link today will get a first time bet offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP1000. Make a first time cash wager of up to $1,059 and Caesars will guarantee the bet up to that amount in a bonus bet.

Super Bowl LIX features two teams who give fans multiple options when it comes to the betting market. The spread is close (Kansas City -1) and the total (48.5) suggests a higher scoring game than may be anticipated. The moneyline odds are also close, with Kansas City at -115 and Philadelphia at -105. Caesars sportsbook does not see a clear cut favorite in Super Bowl LIX.

This makes for an interesting opportunity when using the $1,059 bet insurance. Bettors can either choose to pick a side with the odds as close as they are, or take a riskier option that will reward a higher payout. Betting the Chiefs moneyline (-115), and using the full offer amount of $1,059, the total payout would be $1,979.87.

However, any lost wager up to the betting max amount will be paid back fully in a bonus bet. That allows for a shot on a bet of longer odds, like a game or player prop. For instance, a user can wager Jalen Hurts to win game MVP (+330). If the max amount offered from this promotion was wagered ($1,059), the total payout would be $4,553.70. A much higher reward knowing that the entire wager is insured in bonus bets.

Bonus Bet Bonanza and More

Along with the signup bonus, Caesars Sportsbook offers more promotions and odds for fans who sign up today through the “Claim Offer” link. Check out odds boosts and giveaways exclusive to Caesars before the game starts.

Odds Boost:

A.J. Brown most receiving yards in Super Bowl LIX (+225)

A.J. Brown 1st Eagles Player with a reception (+225)

Travis Kelce & Dallas Goedert each over 5.5 receptions (+300)

Xavier Worthy over 49.5 receiving yards & touchdown (+250)

Another promotion being run today is the Bonus Bet Bonanza. For each $5+ same game parlay a bettor wagers on Super Bowl LIX, the participant gets one (1) entry into a drawing for the chance to win $59,000 in bonus bets.

Acquiring Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000

To apply the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP1000, first click the “Claim Offer” link at the top of the page. This will get you started on an account and help you apply the promo code at signup. This will make you eligible for the $1,059 first bet offer.

When filling out an account, use your legal name, age address and current location. Geolocate your phone to ensure you are in a legal betting state.

Add a secure banking method, like an online bank, to the account. Then deposit enough cash to cover your first wager with Caesars Sportsbook. Place this first time wager on any market of Super Bowl LIX. This will be your qualifying wager for the promotion.

If your first bet settles as a win, collect your original stake plus the earnings from the betting odds you played. If the bet settles as a loss, Caesars will send you a bonus bet back equal to the amount of the original wager. You will then have 14 days to use this bonus bet before it expires.