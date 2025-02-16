BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bet Offer Ahead of NBA All-Star Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who use our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 can start with a large wager on the NBA All-Star Game, Daytona 500, or a college basketball matchup. Sign up here to activate this welcome offer and find several other promotions on the "King of Sportsbooks."







Register using our BetMGM bonus code and place a bet up to $1,500. A loss will result in a bonus refund, so you’ll get a second chance to use toward a different game.

There are several college basketball games to choose from on Sunday afternoon, including No. 24 Creighton vs. No. 9 St. John’s. Rick Pitino and the Red Storm are coming off a loss to Villanova, but they are still 6.5-point favorites at home over the Bluejays.

Sign up here to use our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Begin with a wager up to $1,500 on any game and get a bonus refund after a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NCAAB or the Daytona 500

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,500 In-App Promos College Basketball Odds Boost, Daytona 500 Odds Boost, NBA Free-to-Play Game, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Get in your first bet with this welcome offer and find other odds boost tokens on the BetMGM Sportsbook app. There are boosts available for college basketball and the Daytona 500.

Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch all have odds of +1200 to win the race. Other odds are available for the team/manufacturer, finishing order, number of the winning car and matchups. Try following along during the race and view live odds on BetMGM.

How to Use Our BetMGM Bonus Code

It only takes several minutes to complete registration. Take these steps to use our BetMGM bonus code on Sunday.

Sign up here to apply our code WTOP1500. Enter your date of birth, email address, residential address and other info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card, PayPal or another payment method. Place a wager up to $1,500.

A loss of $50 or more will result in five bonus bets as a refund, so each on will be 20% of your initial loss. It can be split up for several games throughout the week. Every bet you make will be going toward unlocking perks through the loyalty program, such as discounts for traveling and betting bonuses.

Find Odds for the NBA All-Star Game

We have a different format for the NBA All-Star Game this year. Four teams will be competing in a tournament, and one of those teams consists or rising stars that won the tournament on Friday night.

Team Shaq is a 6.5-point favorite over Team Candace in the opening matchup. Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard may show a little more effort than a standard All-Star matchup to avoid losing a team of younger players. Dalton Knecht, Zach Edey and other rookies would love to pull off the upset.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.