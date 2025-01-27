All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 32 22 5 2 3 49 127 72…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 32 22 5 2 3 49 127 72 Huntsville 33 22 7 4 0 48 116 80 Knoxville 35 19 12 2 2 42 107 112 Fayetteville 36 20 14 2 0 42 106 123 Roanoke 30 17 10 2 1 37 112 92 Birmingham 33 15 15 2 1 33 95 105 Quad City 34 15 16 2 1 33 106 120 Evansville 34 14 16 2 2 32 92 106 Macon 35 13 19 3 0 29 85 109 Pensacola 36 12 20 1 3 28 101 128

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 1

Peoria 4, Birmingham 1

Pensacola 6, Huntsville 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

