Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for Spurs-Wolves, MLB Picks Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to get in on the action for the upcoming NBA playoff matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs, I’ve got a great way to start. By signing up here with the Sleeper promo code WTOP, new players can claim a lucrative welcome offer to instantly boost your bankroll.

Designed specifically for new users, this promotion rewards you with a guaranteed $20 bonus just for signing up and depositing at least $10, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. There is nothing better than playing with house money, and this offer gives us the perfect chance to take advantage of this postseason clash and back our favorite player props with confidence.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

As the San Antonio Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves, new users have a real chance to maximize their starting bankroll before tip-off. Here is a quick breakdown of the offer details:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 12, 2026

New Sleeper customers can unlock a nice pay day ahead of this huge Timberwolves-Spurs postseason matchup. When you sign up and make a first-time deposit of at least $10, you instantly receive a $20 bonus. On top of that, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100.

That gives us plenty of extra ammunition to use on our favorite exotic bets and player props tonight. As long as you are a new customer meeting the platform’s age requirements and physically located in a participating state, you can claim this offer and start handicapping with an immediate edge.

Projections for Game 5 on Tuesday

Now that we have our bonus funds, let’s look at how we can put them to work. If you want to dive into the player props for tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Spurs clash, here are the five players with the highest consensus point totals on the board.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Anthony Edwards 26.5 4.5 6.5 Victor Wembanyama 26.5 3.5 12.5 De’Aaron Fox 17.5 5.5 3.5 Julius Randle 16.5 3.5 6.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5

When I scan the board for tonight’s action, the two biggest stars jump out immediately with identical 26.5 point lines. Interestingly, the consensus odds suggest both players might have a tough time reaching 27 points, so I am looking closely at the unders.

Anthony Edwards is currently favored to go under his 26.5-point total with the line sitting at -118. The Spurs have been an absolute wagon this postseason, boasting an impressive 13.4 Net Rating compared to the Timberwolves’ -2.7. That stifling defense could make scoring incredibly difficult for Edwards.

Similarly, the data leans toward the under for Victor Wembanyama’s 26.5-point prop, with consensus odds at -120. While Wembanyama is tasked with overcoming a physical Timberwolves team that grabs 53.0% of available rebounds, his massive 12.5-rebound line shows oddsmakers still expect him to be heavily involved on the glass.

On the flip side, De’Aaron Fox presents a different story. Despite being listed as Day-to-Day with an ankle injury, the consensus odds favor Fox to go over his 17.5-point line at -125. If he is cleared to play, the numbers suggest he is in a prime position to surpass expectations and deliver a strong scoring night. I’m placing my bets on these edges to secure a potential payout.

Sleeper Promo Code Guide: Steps to Register

Ready to jump in? Activating this exclusive offer ahead of the Spurs and Timberwolves matchup is simple, but you must use the Sleeper promo code WTOP during sign-up to lock in your value.

First, create and register your new Sleeper account here by providing standard personal information. Once you’re set up, you need to make a first-time deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to instantly activate your guaranteed $20 bonus.

However, here is the strategy I always tell my readers to use: Sleeper matches your first deposit at 100%, up to a maximum of $100. Because only that initial deposit is eligible for the match, don’t just drop in $10 unless that is truly all you want matched. To maximize your bankroll and secure the full $120 potential bonus value, you should make a first-time deposit of $100. That gives you the $100 deposit match plus the initial $20 bonus.

Of course, you do not have to deposit the full $100 to get a match—that is just the ceiling. If you prefer to deposit a smaller amount, like $50, Sleeper will match that $50 dollar-for-dollar.