Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for NBA + MLB Picks (May 12)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking for a real chance at a nice pay day, there is nothing better than diving into the NBA playoffs. When you sign up here with the Underdog promo code WTOP, you unlock a highly lucrative welcome offer: simply sign up, play $5 on your first entry, and you will instantly score $50 in bonus entries to use across the platform.

This is strictly for new users, making it the perfect way to build your bankroll for tonight’s critical battle between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs, or any other NBA game on the schedule this week.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 Bonus

Before tip-off, we need to make sure our accounts are loaded. Take a look at the breakdown below for everything you need to claim your sign-up bonus, including the exact promo code to use.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified May 12, 2026

Claiming this bonus is a straightforward play. Simply sign up for a new account using our promo code WTOP and play $5 on your first entry. As soon as you lock in that initial pick, Underdog instantly credits your account with $50 in bonus entries. That gives us plenty of extra firepower to go after bigger payouts in their daily fantasy contests without sweating our own cash.

Remember, this offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers making their first deposit and entry. You must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state.

How to Apply the Bonus for Timberwolves-Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves are clashing with the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, TX. We are in the thick of the NBA Ppayoffs, battling in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals after splitting the first four games of this grueling seven-game series.

Props for Game 5

Here are the numbers I’m handicapping for tonight’s slate. When you move beyond simple single picks and combine these into a multi-pick entry, that’s where the real excitement lives.

Minnesota Timberwolves Props:

Anthony Edwards: Over/Under 26.5 Total Points

Over/Under 26.5 Total Points Julius Randle: Over/Under 16.5 Total Points

Over/Under 16.5 Total Points Jaden McDaniels: Over/Under 15.5 Total Points

Over/Under 15.5 Total Points Rudy Gobert: Over/Under 10.5 Total Rebounds

Over/Under 10.5 Total Rebounds Naz Reid: Over/Under 1.5 Total 3-Point Field Goals

San Antonio Spurs Props:

Victor Wembanyama: Over/Under 26.5 Total Points

Over/Under 26.5 Total Points De’Aaron Fox: Over/Under 17.5 Total Points

Over/Under 17.5 Total Points Devin Vassell: Over/Under 12.5 Total Points

Over/Under 12.5 Total Points Stephon Castle: Over/Under 6.5 Total Assists

Over/Under 6.5 Total Assists Julian Champagnie: Over/Under 1.5 Total 3-Point Field Goals

Analysis

If we look at the NBA playoffs statistics through the first four games, targeting the under might be the savvy play for our high-profile scorers. San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama’s point total sits at 26.5, but he has scored 73 points in the series so far, averaging just 18.25 points per contest.

Similarly, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has a consensus morning line of 26.5 points, yet he’s recorded 98 points across four games (a 24.5 average). Fading the public on these inflated lines is a great way to find value.

If you want a solid over to key your entries around, the three-point lines show real promise based on recent volume. Minnesota’s Naz Reid has already knocked down 9 of his 19 three-point attempts in this series, easily clearing his 1.5 consensus line on average.

On the other side of the floor, San Antonio’s Julian Champagnie is mirroring that exact production. Champagnie has drained 9 three-pointers on 24 attempts over four games. Taking the over on his 1.5 made three-pointers is an intriguing look I’m adding to my slip. Finally, Rudy Gobert’s rebounding line of 10.5 is incredibly sharp; the big man has pulled down exactly 40 boards (10.0 per game), making the under a slight, but calculated, lean.

Guide to Register with the Underdog Promo Code

Securing your bonus entries ahead of tonight’s Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs matchup is a breeze. Just follow these simple steps to claim your reward:

Create an Account: Register a new account here . You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: Make sure to enter the Underdog promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to guarantee your bonus. Fund Your Account: Deposit at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Play a $5 entry on the Timberwolves vs. Spurs game (or any other available market) to activate and instantly receive your $50 in bonus entries.

While we’re heavily focused on the NBA playoffs tonight, remember that your Underdog bonus isn’t limited to the hardwood! You can absolutely use your bonus entries to make picks on MLB players, too. Whether you’re keying in on pitching strikeouts or total bases, mixing some baseball props into your flex entries is a great way to diversify your action and keep the excitement rolling all week long.