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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 13, 2026, 11:42 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (212½) Cleveland

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -171 at BALTIMORE +143
at CLEVELAND -160 LA Angels +134
at TORONTO -154 Tampa Bay +129
Kansas City -113 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -106
Seattle -128 at HOUSTON +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -165 Washington +139
at PITTSBURGH -185 Colorado +154
Chicago Cubs -136 at ATLANTA +114
at MILWAUKEE -153 San Diego +127
at LA DODGERS -249 San Francisco +203

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -131 Philadelphia +110
Detroit -111 at N.Y METS -108
Miami -125 at MINNESOTA +105
Arizona -112 at TEXAS -107
at ATHLETICS -149 St. Louis +125

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -211 Minnesota +174

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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