NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 4½ (212½) Cleveland MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 4½ (212½) Cleveland

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -171 at BALTIMORE +143 at CLEVELAND -160 LA Angels +134 at TORONTO -154 Tampa Bay +129 Kansas City -113 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -106 Seattle -128 at HOUSTON +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -165 Washington +139 at PITTSBURGH -185 Colorado +154 Chicago Cubs -136 at ATLANTA +114 at MILWAUKEE -153 San Diego +127 at LA DODGERS -249 San Francisco +203

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -131 Philadelphia +110 Detroit -111 at N.Y METS -108 Miami -125 at MINNESOTA +105 Arizona -112 at TEXAS -107 at ATHLETICS -149 St. Louis +125

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -211 Minnesota +174

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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