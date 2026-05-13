NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 4½ (212½) Cleveland MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|4½
|(212½)
|Cleveland
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-171
|at BALTIMORE
|+143
|at CLEVELAND
|-160
|LA Angels
|+134
|at TORONTO
|-154
|Tampa Bay
|+129
|Kansas City
|-113
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-106
|Seattle
|-128
|at HOUSTON
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-165
|Washington
|+139
|at PITTSBURGH
|-185
|Colorado
|+154
|Chicago Cubs
|-136
|at ATLANTA
|+114
|at MILWAUKEE
|-153
|San Diego
|+127
|at LA DODGERS
|-249
|San Francisco
|+203
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-131
|Philadelphia
|+110
|Detroit
|-111
|at N.Y METS
|-108
|Miami
|-125
|at MINNESOTA
|+105
|Arizona
|-112
|at TEXAS
|-107
|at ATHLETICS
|-149
|St. Louis
|+125
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-211
|Minnesota
|+174
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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