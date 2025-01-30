Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $55 NBA Bonus + Banchero Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New fantasy players can get off to a fast start with Sleeper promo code WTOP. Instead of rolling the dice on a first pick, players can start with a no-brainer bonus. Click here to take advantage of this offer.







All it takes is a $5 pick on the NBA or any other available market. This will trigger a $55 bonus no matter the outcome of the initial play. From there, players will have bonuses to use on the NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.

Sleeper Fantasy will give new users a head start. Activate this promo, start with a $5 play and lock up these bonuses. Let’s take a closer look at how to activate this offer.

Click here to redeem Sleeper promo code WTOP to turn a $5 play on the NBA into a $55 bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Secure $55 Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Pick Discounts, Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a massive opportunity for new fantasy players. This promo takes the guesswork out of picking the NBA. Any $5 pick will be enough to secure $55 in bonus cash.

At this point, it’s time to check out all the different ways to make picks in the Sleeper Fantasy app. Think of this bonus cash as an opportunity to get a feel for the app.

While we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA this week, don’t forget about Super Bowl 59. New users on Sleeper Fantasy will be able to make picks on the Eagles and Chiefs in the big game.

Registering With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Sleeper is a quick and stress-free process. Set up a new user profile in a matter of minutes:

Click here to start signing up. Input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

to start signing up. Input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Start with a $5 play on the NBA or any other sport to win $55 in bonuses.

Use this bonus cash to make picks on any available market this week.

NBA Thursday Night Matchups

The NBA season continues with five more intriguing games on Thursday night. New users who sign up with Sleeper Fantasy will have the chance to make picks on the biggest stars in the sport. This includes LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Ja Morant and more. Cavaliers-Hawks and Grizzlies-Rockets will be the TNT Thursday night doubleheader.

Here is a quick look at all five NBA matchups on the table for new players in the Sleeper Fantasy app:

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.