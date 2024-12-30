Paul Goldschmidt and Yankees finalize $12.5 million, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees finalized their $12.5 million, one-year contract on…

NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees finalized their $12.5 million, one-year contract on Monday.

Goldschmidt’s deal had been agreed to on Dec. 21 subject to a successful physical.

He became the Yankees’ fourth significant addition since Juan Soto’s departure for the New York Mets, after left-hander Max Fried, closer Devin Williams and outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger. The arrival of Goldschmidt likely means Bellinger will be primarily an outfielder.

A seven-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and the 2022 NL MVP, the right-handed Goldschmidt joins fellow MVPs Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Bellinger on the Yankees. Goldschmidt became a free agent after completing a $130 million, five-year contract with St. Louis.

He spent his first eight seasons with Arizona and his last six with the Cardinals, slumping to a career-low .245 batting average last season with 22 homers and 65 RBIs. He revived his numbers late in the season, hitting .283 with seven homers and 25 RBIs from July 28 on.

Goldschmidt hit .295 with five homers, 16 RBIs and an .839 OPS in 167 plate appearances against left-handers this year and .230 with 17 homers, 49 RBIs and a .675 OPS in 487 plate appearances against righties.

He is a .289 career hitter with 362 homers and 1,187 RBIs for the Diamondbacks (2011-18) and Cardinals (2019-24). Goldschmidt batted .317 with 35 homers, 115 RBIs and a .981 OPS in 2022.

New York still might be looking for a third baseman along with left-handed relievers; there are no lefty relievers on its 40-man roster.

