Mariners host the Marlins on 4-game home win streak

The Seattle Mariners, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Miami Marlins.

Miami Marlins (11-13, third in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (14-11, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cal Quantrill (1-2, 8.31 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-1, 2.63 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -267, Marlins +217; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Miami Marlins.

Seattle has an 8-5 record in home games and a 14-11 record overall. The Mariners have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .329.

Miami has a 3-5 record on the road and an 11-13 record overall. The Marlins have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .326.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has five doubles and nine home runs for the Mariners. Rowdy Tellez is 7-for-29 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Xavier Edwards has three doubles and seven RBI for the Marlins. Matt Mervis is 6-for-31 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .254 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .283 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Robert Jacob Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.