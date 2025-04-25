English soccer player gets 13-match ban for using sexual reference when abusing opponent

LONDON (AP) — A soccer player in England’s fourth tier was banned for 13 matches on Friday and ordered to…

Sam Finley, a midfielder for Tranmere Rovers, admitted using language that included a reference to sexual orientation when trading insults with Walsall’s Jamille Matt during a Jan. 11 match in League Two.

Finley had been previously punished twice for what the Football Association described as “aggravated breaches” of rules for abusing opponents.

The FA said a regulatory commission imposed the punishment, which also includes a fine of 2,000 pounds ($2,660), following a hearing.

In its written reasons, the commission noted that Finley “has sought outside assistance with anger management issues” and has had calls with Sporting Chance, a charity that provides mental health support for professional sportspeople.

