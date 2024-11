NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 3½ 3½ (48½) Washington Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 3½ 3½ (48½) Washington

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 5½ 5½ (39½) at TENNESSEE at MIAMI 7 7 (44½) Las Vegas at NEW ORLEANS 1½ 1½ (44½) Cleveland LA Rams 5½ 4½ (43½) at NEW ENGLAND at DETROIT 8½ 13½ (46½) Jacksonville Baltimore 4½ 3 (48½) at PITTSBURGH Green Bay 2½ 5½ (40½) at CHICAGO at NY JETS 4½ 3½ (43½) Indianapolis at DENVER 1½ 2½ (44½) Atlanta at SAN FRANCISCO 6½ 6½ (48½) Seattle at BUFFALO 1½ 2½ (46½) Kansas City at LA CHARGERS 1½ 1½ (47½) Cincinnati

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Houston 5½ 7½ (42½) at DALLAS

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG East Carolina 11½ 14½ (61½) at TULSA

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at COLORADO STATE 9½ 9½ (47½) Wyoming North Texas 1½ 1½ (72½) at UTSA at WASHINGTON 3½ 4½ (46½) UCLA at ARIZONA 3½ 1½ (45½) Houston

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Clemson 10½ 10½ (54½) at PITTSBURGH Tulane 6½ 6½ (52½) at NAVY at WESTERN KENTUCKY 13½ 13½ (53½) Louisiana Tech Texas 18½ 13½ (57½) at ARKANSAS Liberty 14½ 14½ (52½) at UMASS at COLORADO 7½ 11½ (46½) Utah Ohio State 31½ 28½ (43½) at NORTHWESTERN at AUBURN 23½ 23½ (46½) UL Monroe at MARSHALL 9½ 8½ (56½) Coastal Carolina at KENTUCKY 37½ 38½ (48½) Murray State at JACKSONVILLE STATE 13½ 13½ (58½) Florida International at ALABAMA 41½ 41½ (57½) Mercer at TEMPLE 1½ 2½ (50½) Florida Atlantic at ILLINOIS 3½ 2½ (47½) Michigan State at CAL 6½ 8½ (55½) Syracuse Sam Houston 13½ 14½ (42½) at KENNESAW STATE Hawaii 1½ 2½ (59½) at UTAH STATE South Florida 3½ 3 (53) at CHARLOTTE LSU 4½ 4½ (54½) at FLORIDA at SMU 16½ 18½ (53½) Boston College Penn State 28½ 28½ (50½) at PURDUE Oregon State 4½ 3½ (45½) at AIR FORCE Louisville 19½ 20½ (57½) at STANFORD at NOTRE DAME 20½ 22½ (50½) Virginia at USC 8½ 8½ (50½) Nebraska James Madison 4½ 2½ (51½) at OLD DOMINION at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 7½ 7½ (54½) Troy Baylor 1½ 2½ (59½) at WEST VIRGINIA at SOUTH CAROLINA 14½ 13½ (43½) Missouri at GEORGIA STATE 1½ 2½ (58½) Arkansas State at MARYLAND 3½ 5½ (51½) Rutgers at LOUISIANA 7½ 7½ (58½) South Alabama at KANSAS STATE 6½ 8½ (49½) Arizona State at TEXAS STATE 26½ 27½ (55½) Southern Miss Boise State 13½ 13½ (61½) at SAN JOSE STATE at GEORGIA 10½ 10½ (47½) Tennessee Oregon 14½ 14½ (51½) at WISCONSIN at TEXAS A&M 40½ 38½ (54½) New Mexico State at IOWA STATE 8½ 8½ (53½) Cincinnati at MEMPHIS 15½ 14½ (62½) UAB at NORTH CAROLINA 9½ 10½ (63½) Wake Forest Washington State 11½ 11½ (72½) at NEW MEXICO at BYU 3½ 2½ (56½) Kansas at UNLV 19½ 20½ (54½) San Diego State

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 9 (231) at UTAH

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Utah Valley 5½ at NORTH DAKOTA Lindenwood 1½ at NEW ORLEANS at IU INDIANAPOLIS 1½ Eastern Michigan at UMBC 10½ Coppin State at JACKSONVILLE 6½ South Carolina State at ROBERT MORRIS 10½ Stonehill Bryant 4½ at BUFFALO at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 5½ Nicholls State at WICHITA STATE 7½ Northern Iowa at MISSOURI 33½ Mississippi Valley State at CHATTANOOGA 11½ Morehead State at OKLAHOMA STATE 10½ Southern Illinois at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 2½ Northern Colorado at KANSAS STATE 7½ LSU Grand Canyon 5½ at ARIZONA STATE at NEW MEXICO STATE 6½ Texas A&M-CC Seattle U 6½ at CAL POLY at PACIFIC 6½ Northern Arizona at UNLV 16½ Omaha

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at OTTAWA -176 Philadelphia +146 at TAMPA BAY -118 Winnipeg -102 at N.Y RANGERS -400 San Jose +310 at FLORIDA -137 New Jersey +114 at BUFFALO -152 St. Louis +126 at DALLAS -176 Boston +146 at MINNESOTA -275 Montreal +220 at EDMONTON -182 Nashville +150 at VANCOUVER -170 N.Y Islanders +140 at SEATTLE -160 Chicago +132

