2025 LPGA Tour schedule

Jan. 30-Feb. 2 — Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona Golf & CC, Orlando, Fla.

Feb. 6-9 — Founders Cup, Bradenton CC, Bradenton, Fla.

Feb. 20-23 — Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam CC (Old), Chonburi, Thailand.

Feb. 27-March 2 — HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa GC (Tanjong), Singapore.

March 6-9 — Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China.

March 20-23 — Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Palos Verdes GC, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

March 27-30 — Ford Championship, Whirlwind GC at Wild Horse Pass, Phoenix.

April 2-6 — T-Mobile Match Play, Shadow Creek GC, North Las Vegas, Nev.

April 17-20 — JM Eagle Championship, El Caballero CC, Los Angeles.

April 24-27 — Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas.

May 1-4 — Black Desert Championship, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah.

May 8-11 — Mizuho Americas Open, Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.

May 22-25 — Riviera Maya Open, TBA, Cancun, Mexico.

May 29-June 1 — U.S. Women’s Open, Erin Hills GC, Erin, Wis.

June 6-8 — ShopRite LPGA Classic, Seaview (Bay), Galloway, N.J.

June 12-15 — Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich.

June 19-22 — KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas.

June 26-29 — Dow Championship, Midland CC, Midland, Mich.

July 10-13 — Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France.

July 24-27 — ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Irvine, Scotland.

July 31-Aug. 3 — AIG Women’s British Open, Royal Porthcawl, Porthcawl, Wales.

Aug. 14-17 — The Standard Portland Classic, TBA, Portland, Ore.

Aug. 21-24 — CPKC Women’s Open, Mississauga Golf and CC Mississauga, Ontario.

Aug. 28-31 — FM Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

Sept. 11-14 — Kroger Queen City Championship, TPC River’s Bend, Maineville, Ohio.

Sept. 19-21 — Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle CC, Rogers, Ark.

Oct. 1-4 — Lotte Championship, Hoakalei CC, Honolulu.

Oct. 9-12 — Buick LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai.

Oct. 16-19 — BMW Ladies Championship, TBA, South Korea.

Oct. 23-26 — Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, New Korea CC, Goyang, South Korea.

Oct. 30-Nov. 2 — Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur Golf and CC, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Nov. 6-9 — Toto Japan Classic, Seta GC, Shiga, Japan.

Nov. 13-16 — The Annika, Pelican GC, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 20-23 — CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon GC (Gold), Naples, Fla.

Dec. 12-14 — Grant Thornton Invitational, Tiburon GC (Gold), Naples, Fla.

