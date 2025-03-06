Red Wings forward and Michigan native Carter Mazur injured in NHL debut

DETROIT (AP) — Carter Mazur’s NHL debut lasted just two shifts. The 22-year-old Detroit Red Wings forward suffered an upper-body…

DETROIT (AP) — Carter Mazur’s NHL debut lasted just two shifts.

The 22-year-old Detroit Red Wings forward suffered an upper-body injury in the first period against Utah on Thursday night.

Mazur was called up from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins earlier in the day. The Jackson, Michigan native was Detroit’s third-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.

He had 15 points in 20 games with the Griffins this season, including 11 in his last 11 AHL games. Mazur was sidelined from Oct. 19 until Jan. 18 with an upper-body injury.

He had a large contingent of family and friends on hand at Little Caesars Arena to cheer him on in his NHL debut and tossed a puck over the boards to his mother prior to the contest.

Detroit waived veteran forward Christian Fischer to make room for Mazur, who skated a total of 1:10 on the fourth line with Tyler Motte and Jonatan Berggren.

“Growing up a Red Wings fan, seeing how much they’ve won and how the fans love the playoffs, it’s something that I hope I can be part of,” Mazur said after the team’s morning skate. “I hope to help them get in the right direction. I know they’re moving in the right direction, so it’s pretty awesome to join a team in this push right now.”

