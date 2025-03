Friday, Mar. 7 EAST St. John’s 66, Butler 50 West Virginia 73, Kansas St. 69 SOUTH North Carolina 60, Florida…

Friday, Mar. 7

EAST

St. John’s 66, Butler 50

West Virginia 73, Kansas St. 69

SOUTH

North Carolina 60, Florida St. 56

Richmond 63, Duquesne 58

South Carolina 84, Vanderbilt 63

UNC-Greensboro 54, Wofford 50

FAR WEST

Hawaii 66, CS Bakersfield 51

Southern Cal 84, Indiana 79

