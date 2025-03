NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 17 (234½) at CHARLOTTE at TORONTO 5½ (231) Utah Memphis 10 (239) at…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 17 (234½) at CHARLOTTE at TORONTO 5½ (231) Utah Memphis 10 (239) at DALLAS at OKLAHOMA CITY 2 (226½) Portland Minnesota 4 (216) at MIAMI at SACRAMENTO 5½ (236) San Antonio at DENVER 7½ (237) Phoenix at LA CLIPPERS 3½ (223½) New York

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at HIGH POINT 12½ Gardner-Webb at DELAWARE 5½ Stony Brook at RADFORD 3½ Presbyterian at HOFSTRA 6½ N.C. A&T at MERCER 7½ Western Carolina at UNC ASHEVILLE 5½ Charleston Southern at MIAMI (OH) 9½ Ball State at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 2½ South Dakota at KENT STATE 11½ Eastern Michigan at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 13½ Northern Illinois Ohio 1½ at TOLEDO at VCU 8½ Dayton at AKRON 19½ Buffalo at BOWLING GREEN 3½ Western Michigan at VMI 5½ Citadel at ILLINOIS 4½ Purdue at WINTHROP 2½ Longwood at MEMPHIS 13½ South Florida at PORTLAND 1½ Pepperdine at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 8½ North Dakota at NEW MEXICO 10½ UNLV at BOISE STATE 5½ Colorado State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -240 Detroit +195 Winnipeg -122 at NEW JERSEY +102 Utah -170 at CHICAGO +140 at VEGAS -275 Pittsburgh +220 St. Louis -150 at ANAHEIM +125 at VANCOUVER -126 Minnesota +105

