Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18
Ansley-Litchfield def. South Loup, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12
Ashland-Greenwood def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 26-28, 15-5
Aurora def. Lexington, 25-16, 25-17, 19-25, 20-25, 15-12
Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-27, 25-18, 25-19, 13-25, 15-11
BDS def. Southern, 25-14, 25-8, 25-12
Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-13, 25-20, 25-13
Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-7, 25-24, 25-23
Central City def. St Paul, 22-25, 20-25, 27-25, 25-14, 15-6
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-14, 25-17, 25-10
Clarkson-Leigh def. Bergan, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24
Columbus Scotus def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15
Conestoga def. Plattsmouth, 15-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15
Creighton def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 23-25, 21-25, 25-11, 25-15, 15-13
Dorchester def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-12, 25-8
Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-12, 25-17
Dundy County Stratton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-23, 25-18
Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn North, 25-18, 25-16, 20-25, 13-25, 15-8
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 15-25, 25-23, 25-19, 18-25, 15-12
Elkhorn def. Omaha Mercy, 26-24, 25-16, 25-15
Elm Creek def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18
Exeter-Milligan-Friend def. Osceola, 22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-9
Fairbury def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-7, 25-15, 25-7
Freeman def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-14, 25-16, 17-25, 25-16
Fullerton def. Hampton, 25-13, 25-15, 21-25, 22-25, 15-9
Garden County def. Sutherland, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19
Grand Island def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-21, 25-12, 25-15
Gretna East def. Blair, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17
Guardian Angels def. Bishop Neumann, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-12
High Plains Community def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-18, 25-8
Homer def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-12, 25-22, 25-10
Johnson-Brock def. Diller-Odell, 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22
Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-13, 25-13, 25-18
Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-3, 25-7
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Pierce, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22
Leyton def. Bridgeport, 19-25, 27-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-6
Lincoln East def. Kearney, 25-22, 25-16, 26-24
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-21, 28-26, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-22, 25-11
Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-20, 25-13, 25-10
Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-20, 25-16, 25-9
Milford def. Centennial, 25-15, 25-12, 20-25, 25-11
Millard North def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13
Millard South def. Central (NE), 25-22, 25-12, 25-13
Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18
Minden def. Lincoln Lutheran, 14-25, 23-25, 25-20, 28-26, 15-13
Nebraska Christian def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 15-12
Norris def. Gretna, 25-18, 20-25, 25-27, 25-14, 17-15
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Mullen, 27-25, 25-18, 25-18
Ogallala def. Gering, 27-25, 19-25, 34-32, 20-25, 15-11
Omaha Marian def. Bellevue East, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Westview, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-11, 26-24, 25-10
Ord def. Boone Central, 25-19, 25-10, 25-22
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-23, 25-20
Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-10, 25-10, 25-3
Pleasanton def. Blue Hill, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20
Schuyler def. Ralston, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 26-24
Scottsbluff def. Sidney, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8
Seward def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11
Shelby-Rising City def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-20, 25-17
Silver Lake def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-20
South (NE) def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22
Wahoo def. Malcolm, 25-16, 25-22, 27-25
Waverly def. Hastings, 25-23, 25-10, 25-11
Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-12
Wynot def. Tri County Northeast, 25-16, 25-23, 15-25, 25-15
York def. Crete, 25-17, 25-18, 25-10
Yutan def. Mead, 25-9, 25-10, 25-8
Alma Triangular=
Alma def. Red Cloud, 26-24, 25-20
Red Cloud def. Franklin, 26-24, 25-22
Crofton Triangular=
Crofton def. Ponca, 25-20, 25-10
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-23
Norfolk Catholic def. Ponca, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17
Elmwood-Murdock Triangular=
Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-11, 19-25, 25-17
Palmyra def. Syracuse, 25-12, 25-19
Syracuse def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-23
Fremont Triangular=
Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-11
Fremont def. Omaha Burke, 25-9, 25-16
Gothenburg Triangular=
Gothenburg def. Chase County, 27-25, 25-20
Gothenburg def. North Platte, 25-18, 15-25, 25-20
North Platte def. Chase County, 25-18, 25-22
Humphrey-Lindsay Triangular=
Humphrey-Lindsay def. Pender, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13
Louisville Triangular=
Johnson County Central def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-22
Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-21
Weeping Water def. Louisville, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23
McCook Triangular=
Cambridge def. Cozad, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15
Cambridge def. McCook, 25-19, 25-19
McCook def. Cozad, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17
Medicine Valley Triangular=
Medicine Valley def. Sandhills Valley, 23-25, 25-22, 25-14
Perkins County def. Medicine Valley, 25-9, 25-9
Perkins County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-11, 25-15
Neligh-Oakdale Triangular=
Bloomfield def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-23, 25-12
Plainview def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 25-17
Plainview def. Neligh-Oakdale, 24-26, 25-13, 25-3
Oberlin-Decatur Triangular=
Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-16, 25-15
Southwest def. St Francis, Kan., 19-25, 25-11, 25-15
Palmer Triangular=
Palmer def. Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op, 22-25, 25-10, 25-21
Riverside def. Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op, 25-22, 25-8
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-17
Pawnee City Triangular=
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lewiston, 25-15, 25-11
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Pawnee City, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-18, 25-11
Paxton Triangular=
Paxton def. Arthur County, 25-17, 26-24
Sandhills-Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-16
Sandhills-Thedford def. Paxton, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21
Shelton Triangular=
Overton def. Giltner, 25-7, 25-14
Shelton def. Giltner, 25-12, 25-10
Shelton def. Overton, 25-16, 25-19
Silver Lake Triangular=
Harvard def. Elba, 12-25, 25-22, 25-19
Silver Lake def. Elba, 25-7, 25-17
Sioux County Triangular=
Morrill def. Crawford, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20
South Platte Triangular=
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-13, 25-14
South Platte def. Bayard, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13
South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18
St. Cecilia Invitational=
Hastings St Cecilia def. Cross County, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21
Hastings St Cecilia def. Heartland, 25-10, 25-9
Hastings St Cecilia def. Tri County, 25-21, 25-12
Superior def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-12
Wood River def. Heartland, 25-16, 29-27
Stanton Triangular=
Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-8, 25-14
Stanton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-17
Summerland Triangular=
Boyd County def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-20, 25-19
Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-18, 25-14
Summerland def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 26-28, 25-18, 25-12
Wakefield Triangular=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 26-24, 25-20
Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23
Wakefield def. Wausa, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20
Wallace Triangular=
Brady def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-21, 31-29
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-18, 25-17
Wallace def. Brady, 25-19, 25-18
Wilber-Clatonia Triangular=
David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-9
Thayer Central def. David City, 25-16, 25-22
Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular=
Howells-Dodge def. Madison, 25-16, 27-25
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Madison, 25-14, 27-25
Wisner-Pilger def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-13, 25-18
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.