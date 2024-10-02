Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 Ansley-Litchfield def. South Loup, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12 Ashland-Greenwood def. Beatrice, 25-19,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18

Ansley-Litchfield def. South Loup, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12

Ashland-Greenwood def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 26-28, 15-5

Aurora def. Lexington, 25-16, 25-17, 19-25, 20-25, 15-12

Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-27, 25-18, 25-19, 13-25, 15-11

BDS def. Southern, 25-14, 25-8, 25-12

Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-13, 25-20, 25-13

Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-7, 25-24, 25-23

Central City def. St Paul, 22-25, 20-25, 27-25, 25-14, 15-6

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-14, 25-17, 25-10

Clarkson-Leigh def. Bergan, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24

Columbus Scotus def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15

Conestoga def. Plattsmouth, 15-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15

Creighton def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 23-25, 21-25, 25-11, 25-15, 15-13

Dorchester def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-12, 25-8

Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-12, 25-17

Dundy County Stratton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-23, 25-18

Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn North, 25-18, 25-16, 20-25, 13-25, 15-8

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 15-25, 25-23, 25-19, 18-25, 15-12

Elkhorn def. Omaha Mercy, 26-24, 25-16, 25-15

Elm Creek def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18

Exeter-Milligan-Friend def. Osceola, 22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-9

Fairbury def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-7, 25-15, 25-7

Freeman def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-14, 25-16, 17-25, 25-16

Fullerton def. Hampton, 25-13, 25-15, 21-25, 22-25, 15-9

Garden County def. Sutherland, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19

Grand Island def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-21, 25-12, 25-15

Gretna East def. Blair, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17

Guardian Angels def. Bishop Neumann, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-12

High Plains Community def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-18, 25-8

Homer def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-12, 25-22, 25-10

Johnson-Brock def. Diller-Odell, 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22

Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-13, 25-13, 25-18

Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-3, 25-7

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Pierce, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22

Leyton def. Bridgeport, 19-25, 27-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-6

Lincoln East def. Kearney, 25-22, 25-16, 26-24

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-21, 28-26, 25-22

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-22, 25-11

Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-20, 25-13, 25-10

Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-20, 25-16, 25-9

Milford def. Centennial, 25-15, 25-12, 20-25, 25-11

Millard North def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13

Millard South def. Central (NE), 25-22, 25-12, 25-13

Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18

Minden def. Lincoln Lutheran, 14-25, 23-25, 25-20, 28-26, 15-13

Nebraska Christian def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 15-12

Norris def. Gretna, 25-18, 20-25, 25-27, 25-14, 17-15

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Mullen, 27-25, 25-18, 25-18

Ogallala def. Gering, 27-25, 19-25, 34-32, 20-25, 15-11

Omaha Marian def. Bellevue East, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Westview, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-11, 26-24, 25-10

Ord def. Boone Central, 25-19, 25-10, 25-22

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-23, 25-20

Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-10, 25-10, 25-3

Pleasanton def. Blue Hill, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20

Schuyler def. Ralston, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 26-24

Scottsbluff def. Sidney, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8

Seward def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11

Shelby-Rising City def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-20, 25-17

Silver Lake def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-20

South (NE) def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22

Wahoo def. Malcolm, 25-16, 25-22, 27-25

Waverly def. Hastings, 25-23, 25-10, 25-11

Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-12

Wynot def. Tri County Northeast, 25-16, 25-23, 15-25, 25-15

York def. Crete, 25-17, 25-18, 25-10

Yutan def. Mead, 25-9, 25-10, 25-8

Alma Triangular=

Alma def. Red Cloud, 26-24, 25-20

Red Cloud def. Franklin, 26-24, 25-22

Crofton Triangular=

Crofton def. Ponca, 25-20, 25-10

Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-23

Norfolk Catholic def. Ponca, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17

Elmwood-Murdock Triangular=

Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-11, 19-25, 25-17

Palmyra def. Syracuse, 25-12, 25-19

Syracuse def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-23

Fremont Triangular=

Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-11

Fremont def. Omaha Burke, 25-9, 25-16

Gothenburg Triangular=

Gothenburg def. Chase County, 27-25, 25-20

Gothenburg def. North Platte, 25-18, 15-25, 25-20

North Platte def. Chase County, 25-18, 25-22

Humphrey-Lindsay Triangular=

Humphrey-Lindsay def. Pender, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13

Louisville Triangular=

Johnson County Central def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-22

Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-21

Weeping Water def. Louisville, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23

McCook Triangular=

Cambridge def. Cozad, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15

Cambridge def. McCook, 25-19, 25-19

McCook def. Cozad, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17

Medicine Valley Triangular=

Medicine Valley def. Sandhills Valley, 23-25, 25-22, 25-14

Perkins County def. Medicine Valley, 25-9, 25-9

Perkins County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-11, 25-15

Neligh-Oakdale Triangular=

Bloomfield def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-23, 25-12

Plainview def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 25-17

Plainview def. Neligh-Oakdale, 24-26, 25-13, 25-3

Oberlin-Decatur Triangular=

Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-16, 25-15

Southwest def. St Francis, Kan., 19-25, 25-11, 25-15

Palmer Triangular=

Palmer def. Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op, 22-25, 25-10, 25-21

Riverside def. Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op, 25-22, 25-8

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-17

Pawnee City Triangular=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lewiston, 25-15, 25-11

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Pawnee City, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21

Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-18, 25-11

Paxton Triangular=

Paxton def. Arthur County, 25-17, 26-24

Sandhills-Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-16

Sandhills-Thedford def. Paxton, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21

Shelton Triangular=

Overton def. Giltner, 25-7, 25-14

Shelton def. Giltner, 25-12, 25-10

Shelton def. Overton, 25-16, 25-19

Silver Lake Triangular=

Harvard def. Elba, 12-25, 25-22, 25-19

Silver Lake def. Elba, 25-7, 25-17

Sioux County Triangular=

Morrill def. Crawford, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20

South Platte Triangular=

Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-13, 25-14

South Platte def. Bayard, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13

South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18

St. Cecilia Invitational=

Hastings St Cecilia def. Cross County, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21

Hastings St Cecilia def. Heartland, 25-10, 25-9

Hastings St Cecilia def. Tri County, 25-21, 25-12

Superior def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-12

Wood River def. Heartland, 25-16, 29-27

Stanton Triangular=

Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-19

Oakland-Craig def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-8, 25-14

Stanton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-17

Summerland Triangular=

Boyd County def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-20, 25-19

Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-18, 25-14

Summerland def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 26-28, 25-18, 25-12

Wakefield Triangular=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 26-24, 25-20

Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23

Wakefield def. Wausa, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20

Wallace Triangular=

Brady def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-21, 31-29

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-18, 25-17

Wallace def. Brady, 25-19, 25-18

Wilber-Clatonia Triangular=

David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-9

Thayer Central def. David City, 25-16, 25-22

Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular=

Howells-Dodge def. Madison, 25-16, 27-25

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Madison, 25-14, 27-25

Wisner-Pilger def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-13, 25-18

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

