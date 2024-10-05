MLB Postseason Glance

All Times EDT
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Detroit 2, Houston 0
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Detroit 3, Houston 1
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Detroit 5, Houston 2
Kansas City 2, Baltimore 0
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Kansas City 1, Baltimore 0
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Kansas City 2, Baltimore 1
National League
New York 2,
Milwaukee 1
Tuesday, Oct. 1: New York 8, Milwaukee 4
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee 5, New York 3
Thursday, Oct. 3: New York 4, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 2, Atlanta 0
Tuesday, Oct. 1: San Diego 4, Atlanta 0
Wednesday, Oct. 2: San Diego 5, Atlanta 4
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
New York vs. Kansas City
Saturday, Oct. 5: Kansas City (Wacha 13-8) at New York (Cole 8-5), 6:38 p.m. (TBS, Max)
Monday, Oct. 7: Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at New York (Rodón 16-9), 7:38 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
Wednesday, Oct. 9: New York at Kansas City, 7:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: New York at Kansas City, 8:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
x-Saturday, Oct. 12: Kansas City at New York, 8:08 p.m. (TBS, Max)
Cleveland 1, Detroit 0
Saturday, Oct. 5: Cleveland 7, Detroit 0
Monday, Oct. 7: Detroit (Skubal 18-4) at Cleveland, 4:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Cleveland at Detroit, 3:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Cleveland at Detroit, 6:08 p.m. (TNT, Max)
x-Saturday, Oct. 12: Detroit at Cleveland, 4:38 p.m. (TBS, Max)
National League
Los Angeles vs. San Diego
Saturday, Oct. 5: San Diego (Cease 14-11) at Los Angeles (Yamamoto 7-2), 8:38 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 6: San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Los Angeles (Flaherty 13-7), 8:03 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Friday, Oct. 11: San Diego at Los Angeles, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia vs. New York
Saturday, Oct. 5: New York (Senga 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 16-7), 4:08 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, Oct. 6: New York (Severino 11-7) at Philadelphia (Sanchez 11-9), 4:08 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia (Nola 14-8) at New York, 5:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia at New York, 5:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Friday, Oct. 11: New York at Philadelphia, 4:08 p.m. (FS1)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(TBS, truTV, Max)
Monday, Oct. 14:
Tuesday, Oct. 15:
Thursday, Oct. 17:
Friday, Oct. 18:
x-Saturday, Oct. 19:
x-Monday, Oct. 21:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 22:
National League
(Fox, FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 13:
Monday, Oct. 14:
Wednesday, Oct. 16:
Thursday, Oct.17:
x-Friday, Oct. 18:
x-Sunday, Oct. 20:
x-Monday, Oct. 21:
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(Fox)
(World Series would start Oct. 22 if both LCS end by Oct. 19)
Friday, Oct. 25:
Saturday, Oct. 26:
Monday, Oct. 28:
Tuesday, Oct. 29:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 30:
x-Friday, Nov. 1:
x-Saturday, Nov. 2:
