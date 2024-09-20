Yankees visit the Athletics to open 3-game series

New York Yankees (89-64, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (67-86, fourth in the AL West) Oakland, California;…

New York Yankees (89-64, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (67-86, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-5, 3.97 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Athletics: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.94 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -198, Athletics +165; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics begin a three-game series at home against the New York Yankees on Friday.

Oakland has gone 36-39 at home and 67-86 overall. Athletics hitters have a collective .304 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

New York has a 47-31 record in road games and an 89-64 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.73 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

Friday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 25 doubles, two triples and 38 home runs while hitting .304 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 7-for-33 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 35 doubles, a triple, 53 home runs and 136 RBI for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 13-for-44 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .212 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Osvaldo Bido: 15-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jake Cousins: day-to-day (undisclosed), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

