All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Boston
|14
|13
|.519
|1½
|Toronto
|13
|13
|.500
|2
|Tampa Bay
|12
|14
|.462
|3
|Baltimore
|10
|14
|.417
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Cleveland
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|Kansas City
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|Minnesota
|10
|16
|.385
|5½
|Chicago
|6
|20
|.231
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Seattle
|14
|12
|.538
|1
|Houston
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|Athletics
|13
|13
|.500
|2
|Los Angeles
|12
|13
|.480
|2½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Philadelphia
|13
|13
|.500
|5
|Miami
|12
|13
|.480
|5½
|Washington
|12
|14
|.462
|6
|Atlanta
|11
|14
|.440
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Cincinnati
|13
|13
|.500
|3½
|Milwaukee
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|St. Louis
|11
|15
|.423
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|11
|16
|.407
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|San Francisco
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|Los Angeles
|16
|10
|.615
|1
|Arizona
|14
|12
|.538
|3
|Colorado
|4
|21
|.160
|12½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 2, Houston 0
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 11, L.A. Angels 4
Miami 8, Seattle 4
Tampa Bay 1, San Diego 0
Athletics 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 2, San Francisco 0
Boston at Cleveland, ppd.
Baltimore at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto (Bassitt 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 2-3) at Detroit (Skubal 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 3-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-3) at Athletics (Bido 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 2-0) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 2-2) at Seattle (Miller 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 0-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 0
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 8, Colorado 7
Miami 8, Seattle 4
Tampa Bay 1, San Diego 0
Atlanta 8, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Texas 2, San Francisco 0
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2) at Washington (Parker 3-1), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 3-0) at St. Louis (Fedde 1-2), 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 2-0) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-1) at Arizona (Pfaadt 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 2-2) at Seattle (Miller 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 0-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
