All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 15 11 .577 — Boston 14 13 .519 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 15 11 .577 — Boston 14 13 .519 1½ Toronto 13 13 .500 2 Tampa Bay 12 14 .462 3 Baltimore 10 14 .417 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 15 10 .600 — Cleveland 14 10 .583 ½ Kansas City 13 14 .481 3 Minnesota 10 16 .385 5½ Chicago 6 20 .231 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 15 11 .577 — Seattle 14 12 .538 1 Houston 13 12 .520 1½ Athletics 13 13 .500 2 Los Angeles 12 13 .480 2½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 8 .692 — Philadelphia 13 13 .500 5 Miami 12 13 .480 5½ Washington 12 14 .462 6 Atlanta 11 14 .440 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 17 10 .630 — Cincinnati 13 13 .500 3½ Milwaukee 13 14 .481 4 St. Louis 11 15 .423 5½ Pittsburgh 11 16 .407 6

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 17 9 .654 — San Francisco 17 10 .630 ½ Los Angeles 16 10 .615 1 Arizona 14 12 .538 3 Colorado 4 21 .160 12½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Houston 0

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 11, L.A. Angels 4

Miami 8, Seattle 4

Tampa Bay 1, San Diego 0

Athletics 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 2, San Francisco 0

Boston at Cleveland, ppd.

Baltimore at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Bassitt 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-3) at Detroit (Skubal 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 3-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-3) at Athletics (Bido 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 2-0) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 2-2) at Seattle (Miller 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 0-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 0

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 8, Colorado 7

Miami 8, Seattle 4

Tampa Bay 1, San Diego 0

Atlanta 8, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Texas 2, San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2) at Washington (Parker 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 3-0) at St. Louis (Fedde 1-2), 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 2-0) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-1) at Arizona (Pfaadt 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 2-2) at Seattle (Miller 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 0-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

