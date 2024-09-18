Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Aurora, 25-27, 25-13, 27-25, 25-20
Alliance def. Bayard, 25-8, 25-19, 25-7
Archangels def. Fullerton, 26-24, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24
Auburn def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 21-25, 27-25, 23-25, 15-8
Bellevue West def. Platteview, 25-21, 25-14
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 17-15
Chase County def. Sedgwick County, Colo., 25-17, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23
Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-18, 25-15
Columbus def. Kearney, 25-22, 27-25, 18-25, 25-22
Crawford def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-15, 13-25, 17-25, 19-17
Creighton def. Boyd County, 25-21, 25-16
Creighton def. CWC, 25-20, 25-22
Crofton def. Boone Central, 16-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16
Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20
Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-16, 25-16, 25-11
Elkhorn Valley def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-17, 18-25, 19-25, 25-19, 17-15
Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross, 3-1
Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-16, 25-20, 31-29
Fillmore Central def. Heartland, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21
Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16
Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 25-20, 25-17, 17-25, 25-16
Gretna East def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 17-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-9
Gretna def. Lincoln Standing Bear, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16
Guardian Angels def. Wayne, 25-18, 28-26, 26-24
Hastings St Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-22, 25-17
Holdrege def. York, 25-20, 14-25, 27-25, 23-25, 19-17
Howells-Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-18
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 23-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-15
Lexington def. North Platte, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-19, 18-25, 25-11, 25-15
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln East, 25-18, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17
Loomis def. Cambridge, 25-11, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hershey, 26-24, 25-15, 21-25, 25-17
Millard North def. Omaha Westside, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20
Millard South def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-7, 25-9
Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Hamburg, Iowa, 25-11, 25-9, 25-5
Norris def. Waverly, 25-12, 26-24, 25-17
Oakland-Craig def. Humphrey-Lindsay, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14
Omaha Marian def. South (NE), 25-14, 25-9, 25-11
Omaha Skutt def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-12, 25-23
Omaha Westview def. Douglas County West, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-11, 28-26
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21
Pierce def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 28-26, 25-16
Plainview def. Wausa, 25-9, 25-22, 25-13
Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-8, 25-5, 25-11
Red Cloud def. Silver Lake, 27-25, 25-20, 25-22
Sandhills-Thedford def. Medicine Valley, 25-20, 25-10, 25-17
Scottsbluff def. Gering, 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 27-25, 15-10
Shelby-Rising City def. Arlington, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14
Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-11, 25-15, 25-16
St Paul def. Centura, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22
Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Amherst, 17-25, 12-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-9
Superior def. Sutton, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-7
Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13
Twin River def. Palmer, 26-24, 25-11, 25-22
Weeping Water def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 13-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-11
West Holt def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 21-25, 25-11, 25-17
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-12
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-12, 21-25, 25-15
Ansley-Litchfield def. Central Valley, 25-23, 25-19
Central Valley def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-22, 25-7
Archbishop Bergan Triangular=
Bergan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 25-19, 25-13
Bergan def. North Bend Central, 25-23, 25-10
North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 25-12, 25-16
Bennington Triangular=
Bennington (NE) def. Bellevue West, 29-27, 14-25, 25-21
Bennington (NE) def. Platteview, 25-27, 25-18, 25-21
Bertrand Triangular=
Bertrand def. South Loup, 25-22, 25-9
Brady def. Bertrand, 25-20, 22-25, 30-28
Brady def. South Loup, 25-12, 25-14
Bridgeport Triangular=
Bridgeport def. Chadron, 25-23, 25-18
Sidney def. Bridgeport, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22
Sidney def. Chadron, 25-23, 28-26
Cedar Catholic Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 25-17
Norfolk Catholic def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21
Cody-Kilgore Triangular=
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-23, 25-20
Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-15
Hyannis def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-23, 25-20
Cozad Triangular=
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-20, 25-22
Alma def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-22
Cozad def. Arapahoe, 25-21, 25-13
Dorchester Triangular=
Dorchester def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-22, 27-25
Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-20
Nebraska Lutheran def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-18, 25-21
Elmwood-Murdock Triangular=
Conestoga def. Louisville, 25-21, 22-25, 25-15
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23
Louisville def. Elmwood-Murdock, 15-25, 25-15, 25-17
Gibbon Triangular=
Central City def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-17
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Central City, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gibbon, 2-0
Harvard Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-14
Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-13, 27-25
Lawrence-Nelson def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-11
Homer Triangular=
Homer def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-16
Homer def. Winside, 25-10, 25-11
Winside def. Osmond, 16-25, 28-26, 25-11
Malcolm Triangular=
David City def. Malcolm, 25-22, 25-17
Malcolm def. Milford, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23
Milford def. David City, 25-22, 28-26
McCool Junction Triangular=
Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-13
Osceola def. Cross County, 25-22, 15-25, 25-18
Osceola def. McCool Junction, 25-14, 25-13
Mead Triangular=
College View Academy def. Mead, 25-18, 25-16
East Butler def. Mead, 25-23, 25-16
Minden Triangular=
Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-5, 25-20
Minden def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-14, 25-21
Minden def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-14
MUDECAS Tournament=
A Division=
Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 25-20, 25-15
Palmyra def. Exeter-Milligan-Friend, 25-22, 25-22
Semifinal=
BDS def. Johnson-Brock, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-6, 25-18
B Division=
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-20, 25-8
Semifinal=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 25-11
Omaha Roncalli Triangular=
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Mercy, 25-18, 25-13
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-15, 25-15
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Roncalli, 30-28, 26-24
Raymond Central Triangular=
Raymond Central def. Crete, 25-16, 25-14
Yutan def. Crete, 25-20, 25-16
Yutan def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-18
Santee Triangular=
Niobrara-Verdigre def. Santee, 25-10, 19-25, 25-19
St Mary’s def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-14, 25-11
St Mary’s def. Santee, 25-7, 25-12
Shelton Triangular=
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21
Shelton def. Axtell, 25-18, 25-11
Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-9, 25-22
Sioux County Triangular=
Morrill def. Minatare, 25-8, 25-19
Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-15, 25-16
South Platte Triangular=
Paxton def. South Platte, 25-15, 25-13
Perkins County def. Paxton, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19
Perkins County def. South Platte, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17
Sutherland Triangular=
Sutherland def. Mullen, 23-25, 25-22, 25-12
Sutherland def. Wallace, 25-15, 25-16
Wallace def. Mullen, 25-15, 25-16
Twin Loup Triangular=
North Central def. Twin Loup, 10-25, 25-20, 25-17
Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-14, 25-21
Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-11, 25-17
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
