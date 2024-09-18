Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Adams Central def. Aurora, 25-27, 25-13, 27-25, 25-20 Alliance def. Bayard, 25-8, 25-19, 25-7 Archangels def. Fullerton, 26-24,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Aurora, 25-27, 25-13, 27-25, 25-20

Alliance def. Bayard, 25-8, 25-19, 25-7

Archangels def. Fullerton, 26-24, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24

Auburn def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 21-25, 27-25, 23-25, 15-8

Bellevue West def. Platteview, 25-21, 25-14

Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 17-15

Chase County def. Sedgwick County, Colo., 25-17, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23

Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-18, 25-15

Columbus def. Kearney, 25-22, 27-25, 18-25, 25-22

Crawford def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-15, 13-25, 17-25, 19-17

Creighton def. Boyd County, 25-21, 25-16

Creighton def. CWC, 25-20, 25-22

Crofton def. Boone Central, 16-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16

Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20

Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-16, 25-16, 25-11

Elkhorn Valley def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-17, 18-25, 19-25, 25-19, 17-15

Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross, 3-1

Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-16, 25-20, 31-29

Fillmore Central def. Heartland, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21

Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16

Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 25-20, 25-17, 17-25, 25-16

Gretna East def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 17-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-9

Gretna def. Lincoln Standing Bear, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16

Guardian Angels def. Wayne, 25-18, 28-26, 26-24

Hastings St Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-22, 25-17

Holdrege def. York, 25-20, 14-25, 27-25, 23-25, 19-17

Howells-Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-18

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 23-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-15

Lexington def. North Platte, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23

Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-19, 18-25, 25-11, 25-15

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln East, 25-18, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18

Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17

Loomis def. Cambridge, 25-11, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hershey, 26-24, 25-15, 21-25, 25-17

Millard North def. Omaha Westside, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20

Millard South def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-7, 25-9

Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Hamburg, Iowa, 25-11, 25-9, 25-5

Norris def. Waverly, 25-12, 26-24, 25-17

Oakland-Craig def. Humphrey-Lindsay, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14

Omaha Marian def. South (NE), 25-14, 25-9, 25-11

Omaha Skutt def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-12, 25-23

Omaha Westview def. Douglas County West, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23

Overton def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-11, 28-26

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21

Pierce def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 28-26, 25-16

Plainview def. Wausa, 25-9, 25-22, 25-13

Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-8, 25-5, 25-11

Red Cloud def. Silver Lake, 27-25, 25-20, 25-22

Sandhills-Thedford def. Medicine Valley, 25-20, 25-10, 25-17

Scottsbluff def. Gering, 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 27-25, 15-10

Shelby-Rising City def. Arlington, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14

Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-11, 25-15, 25-16

St Paul def. Centura, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22

Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Amherst, 17-25, 12-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-9

Superior def. Sutton, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-7

Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13

Twin River def. Palmer, 26-24, 25-11, 25-22

Weeping Water def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 13-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-11

West Holt def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14

West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 21-25, 25-11, 25-17

Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-12

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-12, 21-25, 25-15

Ansley-Litchfield def. Central Valley, 25-23, 25-19

Central Valley def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-22, 25-7

Archbishop Bergan Triangular=

Bergan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 25-19, 25-13

Bergan def. North Bend Central, 25-23, 25-10

North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 25-12, 25-16

Bennington Triangular=

Bennington (NE) def. Bellevue West, 29-27, 14-25, 25-21

Bennington (NE) def. Platteview, 25-27, 25-18, 25-21

Bertrand Triangular=

Bertrand def. South Loup, 25-22, 25-9

Brady def. Bertrand, 25-20, 22-25, 30-28

Brady def. South Loup, 25-12, 25-14

Bridgeport Triangular=

Bridgeport def. Chadron, 25-23, 25-18

Sidney def. Bridgeport, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22

Sidney def. Chadron, 25-23, 28-26

Cedar Catholic Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 25-17

Norfolk Catholic def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-19

Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21

Cody-Kilgore Triangular=

Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-23, 25-20

Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-15

Hyannis def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-23, 25-20

Cozad Triangular=

Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-20, 25-22

Alma def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-22

Cozad def. Arapahoe, 25-21, 25-13

Dorchester Triangular=

Dorchester def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-22, 27-25

Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-20

Nebraska Lutheran def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-18, 25-21

Elmwood-Murdock Triangular=

Conestoga def. Louisville, 25-21, 22-25, 25-15

Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23

Louisville def. Elmwood-Murdock, 15-25, 25-15, 25-17

Gibbon Triangular=

Central City def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-17

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Central City, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gibbon, 2-0

Harvard Triangular=

Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-14

Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-13, 27-25

Lawrence-Nelson def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-11

Homer Triangular=

Homer def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-16

Homer def. Winside, 25-10, 25-11

Winside def. Osmond, 16-25, 28-26, 25-11

Malcolm Triangular=

David City def. Malcolm, 25-22, 25-17

Malcolm def. Milford, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23

Milford def. David City, 25-22, 28-26

McCool Junction Triangular=

Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-13

Osceola def. Cross County, 25-22, 15-25, 25-18

Osceola def. McCool Junction, 25-14, 25-13

Mead Triangular=

College View Academy def. Mead, 25-18, 25-16

East Butler def. Mead, 25-23, 25-16

Minden Triangular=

Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-5, 25-20

Minden def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-14, 25-21

Minden def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-14

MUDECAS Tournament=

A Division=

Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 25-20, 25-15

Palmyra def. Exeter-Milligan-Friend, 25-22, 25-22

Semifinal=

BDS def. Johnson-Brock, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15

Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-6, 25-18

B Division=

Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-20, 25-8

Semifinal=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 25-11

Omaha Roncalli Triangular=

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Mercy, 25-18, 25-13

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-15, 25-15

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Roncalli, 30-28, 26-24

Raymond Central Triangular=

Raymond Central def. Crete, 25-16, 25-14

Yutan def. Crete, 25-20, 25-16

Yutan def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-18

Santee Triangular=

Niobrara-Verdigre def. Santee, 25-10, 19-25, 25-19

St Mary’s def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-14, 25-11

St Mary’s def. Santee, 25-7, 25-12

Shelton Triangular=

Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21

Shelton def. Axtell, 25-18, 25-11

Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-9, 25-22

Sioux County Triangular=

Morrill def. Minatare, 25-8, 25-19

Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-15, 25-16

South Platte Triangular=

Paxton def. South Platte, 25-15, 25-13

Perkins County def. Paxton, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19

Perkins County def. South Platte, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17

Sutherland Triangular=

Sutherland def. Mullen, 23-25, 25-22, 25-12

Sutherland def. Wallace, 25-15, 25-16

Wallace def. Mullen, 25-15, 25-16

Twin Loup Triangular=

North Central def. Twin Loup, 10-25, 25-20, 25-17

Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-14, 25-21

Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-11, 25-17

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.