Phillies aim to keep win streak going against the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (83-56, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (52-87, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Thursday, 6:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (83-56, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (52-87, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (11-6, 3.02 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Marlins: Adam Oller (1-1, 3.31 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -230, Marlins +189; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 26-45 record at home and a 52-87 record overall. The Marlins have a 37-17 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia is 36-31 in road games and 83-56 overall. The Phillies have gone 37-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Thursday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger leads the Marlins with a .247 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 28 walks and 60 RBI. Connor Norby is 13-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 18 doubles and 32 home runs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 8-2, .265 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Sanchez: day-to-day (back), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Alec Bohm: day-to-day (hand), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.