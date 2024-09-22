Blackburn’s Owen Beck allegedly bitten in clash with Preston

PRESTON, England (AP) — Blackburn player Owen Beck was allegedly bitten in his team’s ill-tempered local derby with Preston on…

PRESTON, England (AP) — Blackburn player Owen Beck was allegedly bitten in his team’s ill-tempered local derby with Preston on Sunday, his manager John Eustace said.

Beck clashed with Preston’s Milutin Osmajic, with replays appearing to show Osmajic’s face in contact around the back of Beck’s neck, in the second-tier Championship game.

Beck had kicked out at Duane Holmes and was sent off in the 89th minute. It was in the angry reaction to that incident that the alleged biting took place.

“He (Beck) went to clear the ball and caught the lad, but he’s got a big bite mark on the back of his neck. It’s a shame the referee didn’t see that,” Blackburn manager Eustace said. “He’s shown all the lads. He’s very disappointed to be sent off, but obviously he doesn’t want to have that on the back of his neck as well. He’s a little bit quiet, a little bit shook up.”

Beck appeared to tell referee Matt Donohue that he had been bitten.

“All I can say is that there’s no place for (biting),” Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom said. “Mistimed tackles, things like that are part and parcel of the game, you accept them, anything that is not has to be dealt with.”

Preston’s Sam Greenwood was also sent off after flooring Lewis Baker with a lunge in the 42nd.

