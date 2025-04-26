Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki score goals as Crew beats Earthquakes 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Max Arfsten scored in the 61st minute, Sean Zawadzki added his first goal of the season…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Max Arfsten scored in the 61st minute, Sean Zawadzki added his first goal of the season and Patrick Schulte had five saves Saturday night to help the Columbus Crew beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1.

Arfsten flashed some fancy footwork, high-stepping through the left side of the area and eventually causing defender Max Floriani to fall down as his rising shot from the corner of the 6-yard box slipped under the cross bar to cap the scoring.

Zawadski made a sliding finish, redirected a free kick played to the far post from the left side by Diego Rossi back inside the near post to give the Crew a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.

Beau Leroux played a through ball to Josef Martínez, who slipped behind the defense and, as goalkeeper Patrick Schulte charged off his line, chipped a shot into the net from near the left corner of the 6-yard box. Martínez has scored in back-to-back games and has five of his six goals this season in the last four matches, beginning with a hat trick in a 6-1 win over San Jose on April 6.

San Jose (3-6-1) has lost three consecutive games and is 1-6-1 following back-to-back wins to open the season.

Columbus (6-1-3) had a three-game win streak snapped last time out with a 1-0 loss to Inter Miami, ending a string of eight straight without a loss.

