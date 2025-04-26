Streaking Journalism is 3-1 morning line favorite for 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Red-hot Journalism is the 3-1 morning line favorite for the 151st Kentucky Derby with a favorable No. 8 post position that has tied for the second-most victories in the horse racing's marquee event.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Red-hot Journalism is the 3-1 morning line favorite for the 151st Kentucky Derby with a favorable No. 8 post position that has tied for the second-most victories in horse racing’s marquee event.

Sovereignty is the 5-1 second choice of 20 horses and will start from the No. 18 post outside Sandman, who drew the No. 17 spot on Saturday night and is the 6-1 third choice for the $5 million Grade 1 race at Churchill Downs.

Bob Baffert’s two entrants face longer odds in the Hall of Fame trainer’s return to Churchill Downs after a four-year suspension by the historic track after now-deceased colt Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test after crossing the finish line first in 2021. Rodriguez is a 12-1 choice from the No. 4 post while Citizen Bull is a 20-1 longshot after drawing the No. 1 post.

“Well, we got the 1 (spot) out of the way,” joked Baffert, who seeks a record seventh Derby victory. “I’m glad I didn’t get the 2 with the other horse.”

Filly Good Cheer is the 6-5 favorite from the No. 11 post for the 151st Kentucky Oaks on May 2. La Cara drew the No. 7 post of 14 entrants with 6-1 odds for the $1.5 million showcase for 3-year-old fillies. Simply Joking (No. 2 post) and Ballerina d’Oro (No. 6) are co-third choices at 10-1 odds.

Journalism’s spot drew the most attention for horse racing’s marquee event on May 3 for 3-year-olds. He has been the presumptive favorite with a four-race winning streak including both starts this year along with a fourth in his debut last fall at Santa Anita.

“I’m very pleased,” trainer Michael McCarthy said. “What’s not to like?”

The No. 8 spot has yielded nine wins in 94 starts since the starting gate was first used in 1930, tied for second most with the No. 10 post (88 starts). The No. 5 post has forged 10 victories in 95 starts.

The most recent Derby winner from the No. 8 post was Mage two years ago.

Those other two spots went to Todd Pletcher-trained Grande (20-1, No. 10), while D. Wayne Lukas’ American Promise is a 30-1 long shot from the No. 5. Japan-based Admire Daytona is also a 30-1 choice.

California-based Journalism is coming off a 3/4-length victory over Baeza, an also-eligible Derby entrant, in the Grade 1 San Anita Derby on April 5, the bay colt’s third straight graded stakes win that earned 122.5 points during the qualifying season, good for third.

Sandman, trained by Mark Casse, was second on the Derby trail with 129 points after winning the Arkansas Derby. Bill Mott-trained Sovereignty was seventh with 110 and enters with a runner-up finish in the Florida Derby to Tappan Street, whom Louisville-born trainer Brad Cox scratched Saturday morning with a leg injury.

That defection allowed Render Judgment into the field, giving trainer Kenny McPeek a chance to repeat as Derby winner after Mystik Dan’s victory last May, a day after filly Thorpedo Anna won the Oaks.

Kentucky Derby starting positions with jockey and odds, from the rail out:

1. Citizen Bull (Martin Garcia), 20-1; 2. Neoequos (Flavien Prat), 30-1; 3. Final Gambit (Luan Machado), 30-1; 4. Rodriguez (Mike Smith), 12-1; 5. American Promise (Nik Juarez), 30-1; 6. Admire Daytona (Christophe Lamaire), 30-1; 7. Luxor Cafe (Joao Moreira), 15-1; 8. Journalism (Umberto Rispoli), 3-1; 9. Burnham Square (Brian Hernandez Jr.), 12-1; 10. Grande (John Velazquez), 20-1; 11. Flying Mohawk (Joe Ramos), 30-1; 12. East Avenue (Manny Franco), 20-1; 13. Publisher (Irad Ortiz Jr.), 20-1; 14. Tiztastic (Joel Rosario), 20-1; 15. Render Judgment (Julien Leparoux), 30-1; 16. Coal Battle (Juan Vargas), 30-1; 17. Sandman (Jose Ortiz), 6-1; 18. Sovereignty (Junior Alvarado), 5-1; 19. Chunk of Gold (Jareth Loveberry), 30-1; 20. Owen Almighty (Javier Castellano), 30-1. Also eligible: 21. Baeza (Flavien Prat), 12-1.

Kentucky Oaks starting positions with jockey and odds, from the rail out:

1. Early On (Edgard Zayas), 30-1; 2. Simply Joking (Florent Geroux ), 10-1; 3. Fondly (Irad Ortiz Jr.), 30-1; 4. Drexel Hill (Ben Curtis), 30-1; 5. Quickick (Umberto Rispoli), 30-1; 6. Ballerina d’Oro (Flavien Prat), 10-1; 7. La Cara (Dylan Davis), 6-1; 8. Five G (Manny Franco), 12-1; 9. Tenma (Juan Hernandez) 12-1; 10. Take Charge Milady (Brian Hernadez Jr.), 12-1; 11. Good Cheer (Luis Saez), 6-5; 12. Anna’s Promise (Junior Alvarado), 30-1; 13. Bless the Broken (John Velazquez), 30-1; 14. Quietside (Jose Ortiz), 80-1.

